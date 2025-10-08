boAt teams up with Google Gemini for new ad innovation drive

boAt, has announced the launch of the #boAtGeminiChallenge, in collaboration with Google. The initiative invites young creators, students, and aspiring marketers to experiment with Google’s Gemini app and produce high-energy ad concepts showcasing boAt as an integral part of Indian life.

The campaign is divided into two phases running from October 6 to 12, 2025.

In Phase 1, the Nano Banana Print Ad Challenge calls for participants to design print ads using Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash (Nano Banana) — an AI image editing tool — to creatively depict product features like ANC headphones, bass-heavy speakers, and fitness-tracking smartwatches.



Phase 2 will introduce the VEO 3 Video Ad Challenge, where creators use Google’s AI generative video model Veo 3 to craft short films integrating boAt products into diverse lifestyle moments across India.

Speaking on the campaign, a boAt spokesperson said: “Our vision is simple yet bold: to unlock the creative potential of every Indian, across tiers and cultures. Since marketing and advertising today are powerful storytelling mediums, there could be no better opportunity than the #boAtGeminiChallenge to take our collaboration with Google and ad-making to the next level through a smart blend of technology, creativity and innovation.”

Participants stand to win a total of Rs 10 lakh in cash prizes, along with exclusive boAt products and Gemini subscriptions. Winners of Phase 1 will be announced on October 15, 2025, while Phase 2 winners will be revealed later.

The #boAtGeminiChallenge blends technology, culture, and creativity to democratize innovation — empowering young minds to explore the intersection of AI and advertising.