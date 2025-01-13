Chennaiyin FC Sign Ultrahuman as official wearables partner for two seasons

Chennaiyin FC have forged a new partnership with Ultrahuman, a self-quantification platform, to become the club’s official wearables partner for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons. Chennaiyin FC players will use the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, a smart ring, to help improve their training, matchday performance and recovery.

Ring AIR will provide insights that enable the players to sustain endurance and maintain energy levels during a match while providing a detailed breakdown of sleep patterns, which is vital for the players' rest and recovery protocols. Understanding the athletes' performance and recovery will enhance their physical endurance by monitoring indicators such as sleep, stress, movement, heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), and skin temperature.

Chennaiyin FC’s vice president, Ekansh Gupta, highlighted the significance of the association: “Technology plays a crucial role in modern football, not just in improving performance but also in ensuring player safety and well-being. This partnership with Ultrahuman reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation, both on and off the pitch.”

As part of their partnership, Ultrahuman and Chennaiyin FC will spotlight the importance of health monitoring and recovery in sports and beyond, while bringing wellness monitoring technology to a wider audience. Ultrahuman’s presence on LED displays within the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, engaging CFC social media content, and collaborative initiatives will introduce fans and followers to the benefits of advanced health tracking.

Mohit Kumar, founder of Ultrahuman, expressed excitement about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with Chennaiyin FC. With the Ring AIR, players and coaches will benefit from advanced insights derived from powerful biomarkers to support their performance, cognition, and recovery."

Chennaiyin FC players will use Ultrahuman's performance and recovery technology for the first time when they face Mohammedan SC away on January 15 in the Indian Super League 2024-25.