Dabur registers 4.2% spike in ad spends YoY for Q2 FY25

Dabur India Ltd has announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 September, revealing a notable increase in advertising and promotional (A&P) spends. The FMCG major allocated Rs 225.6 crore towards advertising in Q2 FY25, marking a 4.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹216.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, this represents a 4% decline quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from the Rs 234.9 crore spent in Q1 FY25.

Advertisment

For Q2 FY25, Dabur’s revenue from operations reached Rs 3,028 crore, a slight dip from the Rs 3,204 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, indicating a 5.5% decline YoY. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 417.5 crore for the quarter, a figure that Dabur expects to build upon in the coming months through focused brand and marketing investments.

The FMCG-major's EBITDA was down by 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year, clocking Rs 704.1 crore.