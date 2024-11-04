Dell Laptops remains the most desired brand for the fourth year: TRA

Dell Laptops remains the most desired brand for the fourth consecutive year, as revealed in the latest TRA’s Brand Desire Report.

In the top five Most Desired Brands of 2024, Dell Laptops led the list of 1,000 brands, followed by Apple iPhone in second place, Titan Watches in third, Sony Televisions in fourth, and LIC rounding out the top five. This year, Apple iPhone rose three ranks to claim second place and Sony Televisions made a notable leap to fourth, rising from eleventh. LIC continued its ascent in the BFSI category, moving up eight positions to reach fifth place.

TRA’s annual rankings, based on in-depth interviews with more than 2,500 consumer influencers across 16 cities, provide a comprehensive view of the shifting desires and loyalties that define the Indian consumer landscape. This is the tenth edition of the report.

"In the ever-evolving landscape of consumer preferences, adaptability is paramount. At TRA Research, we recognize the subtle shifts in aspirations and desires that continuously reshape the market. The Most Desired Brands Report is our endeavour to capture these dynamic trends with precision. Through meticulous analysis of consumer sentiment, we curate an extensive list of India’s top 1000 most desired brands, a reflection of today’s consumer pulse. This report not only highlights current market attitude but also serves as a valuable guide for businesses, enabling them to craft products and experiences that align deeply with consumer expectations," stated N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research.

The year’s ranking also saw automobile brands Honda Motorcycles jumped thirty-two ranks, and Maruti Suzuki made significant progress, climbing twenty-six ranks each to break into the top 10, showcasing robust consumer appeal for trusted, established auto manufacturers.

Overall, FMCG dominated as the top super-category with 155 brands represented, followed by Food & Beverage with 119 brands, Automobile with 106 brands, and Personal Accessories with 72 brands. Together, these super-categories accounted for over half (52.3%) of the entire list, underscoring the widespread and deep-rooted appeal of these essential sectors. The report also noted the debut of over 341 new brands among the top 1000, highlighting the fluid nature of Indian consumer preferences and the intensifying competition for their attention. Tata Safari was the only new brand that made it into the top 100.

The categories showing the highest consumer interest featuring the highest number of brands featuring in the report were Air Conditioners (19), Mobile Phones (18), Televisions (17), SUV – Brand (15), Four-Wheeler Manufacturer (13), Motorcycle Brand-Light (13) and Skincare (13). These seven categories totalled 108 brands, a little more than 10% of the 1000 brands listed in the report showing the categories with highest competition.

Among the then largest rank advancements are, Philips – Food Processor (+687 ranks), Bella Vita – Deo/Perfume (+680 ranks), Arun - Ice Creams (+677 ranks), Tissot – Premium Watches (+674 ranks), Renault – Four-Wheeler Manufacturer (+661 ranks), Tesla – Electric Car (+653 ranks), Aaj Tak – Hindi News (+604 ranks) and Mac – Premium Cosmetics (+603 ranks).

The ten biggest rank falls are, Reliance Mall (-731 ranks), Dabur Red – Ayurvedic Toothpaste (-687 ranks), Patanjali Pachak Hing Goli – Ayurvedic Digestive (-674 ranks), Godrej – Diversified Consumer Electronics (-659 ranks), Kotak Mahindra – Mutual Funds (-618 ranks), Dabur Real – Packaged Fruit Juice (-595 ranks), Pediasure – Kids’ Nutritional Supplement (-569 ranks), Britannia – Bread (-561 ranks), Dr. Ortho – Ayurvedic Pain Relief Oil (-537 ranks), and Colgate – Toothbrushes (-527 ranks).