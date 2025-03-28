Euro India Fresh Foods named official snacking partner of Gujarat Titans

Euro India Fresh Foods, a snack and beverage company based out of Surat has ihas been named the Official Snacking Partner of Gujarat Titans.

This collaboration brings together the passion of cricket and the delight of snacking, ensuring that fans can enhance their match experience with Euro’s premium-quality offerings.

Manhar J. Sanspara of Euro Fresh Foods India said, “In India, cricket is more than just a sport. It is an emotion and passion that brings people together. At Euro, we are thrilled to be part of this cricketing journey, ensuring that fans enjoy not only the excitement on the field but also an exceptional snacking experience with our delicious range of products.”

As part of this association, Euro India Fresh Foods will introduce engaging initiatives and exciting giveaways. Cricket enthusiasts can relish the crunchiest chips and the spiciest namkeens while cheering for Gujarat Titans, and participate in thrilling competitions for a chance to win match tickets, exclusive Gujarat Titans merchandise, and more.