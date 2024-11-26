Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil ropes in Keerthy Suresh as brand ambassador

Bunge India, an edible oil player announced actress Keerthy Suresh as the brand ambassador for Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil. Known for her stellar performances and deep-rooted connection with her audiences across South India, Keerthy will represent Fiona’s mission to provide Indian households with a trusted cooking oil that combines quality, nutrition, and taste.

Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil has an advanced VitoProtect formula, which allows up to 50% more vitamin transfer to food compared to ordinary sunflower oils. This formulation has been developed to enhance the overall nutritional value of dishes, making everyday meals not only delicious but also healthy.

Expressing her pride in joining the Fiona family, actress Keerthy Suresh said, “I am thrilled to be the face of Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil, a brand that believes in making better lifestyle choices. Fiona’s VitoProtect Formula ensures both nutrition and taste, making it the better choice for everyday cooking. I’m excited to begin this journey with Fiona."

Vinay Shrivastava, vice president & business head, B2C, Bunge India, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “We are excited to welcome Keerthy Suresh as the brand ambassador for Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil. Keerthy’s values and dedication to healthy living align seamlessly with Fiona’s mission of offering nutrition and quality cooking solutions for Indian households. Her connection with audiences across India will help further our goal of making Fiona the better choice for those who value health and quality in their cooking."

Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil is available in various pack sizes, including 500ml, 1L, 5L, and 15L, to cater to diverse consumer needs. With Keerthy Suresh as its ambassador, Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil is poised to strengthen its connection with consumers across India, inspiring families to make more nutritious choices every day.