Firebrand Pushpa draws brands into the spotlight

Actor Allu Arjun became a pan-Indian star with his 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The success of the film across the country has already made the sequel a pan-India phenomenon. According to media reports, the advance booking has already raked in a total collection of Rs 31.91 crore, selling 692,507 tickets. While the Telugu version has collected Rs 10.87 crore (2D alone), with 2.83 lakh tickets sold, the Hindi 2D version has brought in Rs 7.68 crore, selling over 2.68 lakh tickets.

Anticipating this success, brands across categories throughout the nation have jumped onto the bandwagon. From FMCG brands to electrical and pipe fittings, brands have all collaborated with the film. It is yet to be seen how these brands will be integrating themselves in the film, but they have all become a part of the promotions and have benefitted from the hype around the film. Either they have introduced a new variant or have launched a new packaging; here are some of the brands that have been riding on Pushpa’s ‘Fire-Power’:

Goldmedal Electricals, a fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) company, launched exclusive Pushpa-branded packaging for its range of electrical products, including modular products, fans and LEDs. Inspired by the dynamic aesthetics and bold imagery of Pushpa 2, the packaging reflects the film’s spirit and energy and is designed to captivate consumers and elevate the brand's market presence. Through this collaboration, Goldmedal aims to enhance its brand visibility and connect with a wider audience.

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, a cookie brand, has partnered with the movie to introduce specially designed limited-edition Pushpa 2 packs ahead of the movie release. The packs feature an exclusive image of Allu Arjun in his iconic Pushpa avatar. Further, the brand will offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to five lucky fans to meet superstar Allu Arjun with the ‘Biggest Fan Biggest Fantasy’ contest. Dark Fantasy also organised a grand ‘Fan Rally’ at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) University, Hyderabad.

Snapchat is giving fans an exclusive inside look at Pushpa 2: The Rule. Snapchatters can enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, sneak peeks, and updates directly from the official handles 'PushpaTheMovie' and MythriMovieMakers'. Fans will also be the first to learn about trailer launches, song release dates, and other exciting updates—all in real time on Snapchat. Allu Arjun also joined Snapchat to allow his fans to see his authentic side.

Beyond Snack, a banana chips brand, collaborated with Mythri Movie Makers to introduce Flower Nahi Fire—a limited-edition, fiery banana chip flavour inspired by Pushpa. The brand claims it to be the first-ever movie-inspired banana chip flavour. Named after Pushpa’s famous line, “Flower Nahi Fire,” the flavour packs a powerful punch with a rich blend of spices, delivering an experience crafted to reflect Pushpa’s energy and resilience.

Thums Up launched a teaser featuring Allu Arjun in November. The teaser has sparked curiosity around the Pushpa collaboration with the brand.

ITC Mangaldeep, the incense brand, was among the first few brands to collaborate with the film. It announced its collaboration as the official devotional partner in October. The brand has launched a co-branded limited edition Mangaldeep Scent 3 in 1 Agarbatti pack. The pack featuring actor Allu Arjun is designed to evoke a sense of devotion while paying tribute to the essence of the film.

Garena has collaborated its battle royale game, Free Fire Max, with the upcoming movie. The deal will introduce a slew of thematic in-game content and rewards inspired by the movie's universe.

Tata Tea Chakra Gold has collaborated with the film and released a special ad to promote the collaboration. It celebrates the character’s ‘Ghanam’ style, from his shirt to the tea.

Daawat, the basmati rice brand, has also released an ad celebrating its collaboration with the film. In the ad, Arjun’s voice says Daawat is Pushpa’s preferred brand of rice.

Kalyan Jewellers has launched a limited edition of the Pushpa collection. Announced by Pushpa’s actress Rashmika Mandanna, the collection is said to be inspired by the movie.

Beardo, a men’s grooming brand, has launched a collaboration called ‘Hot as Fire.’

Inspired by the film’s popular dialogue, JK Tyres has crafted its campaign message as “Pushpa Raj jhukenge nahi aur JK Tyres rukenge nahi!”

Astral Pipes also plays with the same dialogue for its tagline: “Pipe Jhukega Nahi, Paani Rukega Nahi.” Comparing itself to the character, the brand says, “Pipe ke duniya mein chalta hai Astral ka raj.” The brand has also made use of Pushpa imagery in its campaigns, with Arjun featuring in TVCs and OOH hoardings as well.

