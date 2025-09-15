Flipkart’s FY25 revenue up 14%, ad spends surge 27% as IPO prep accelerates

Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, reported ₹20,493 crore in revenue for FY25—a 14% rise over the previous year—even as net losses narrowed 37% to ₹1,494 crore, according to regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Advertising revenue climbed 27% to ₹6,317 crore from ₹4,973 crore a year ago, underscoring Flipkart’s intensified marketing push ahead of its planned IPO. Marketplace fees more than doubled to ₹7,751 crore (from ₹3,734 crore in FY24), while logistics income dropped sharply to ₹4,224 crore from ₹6,838 crore.

Total expenses rose 8% year-on-year to ₹22,311 crore. Marketing costs surged 37% to ₹4,100 crore—about 18% of total expenses—while employee benefits expenses fell 8% to ₹4,748 crore.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce giant, valued at around $36 billion, is relocating its holding company from Singapore to India and is reportedly preparing for an initial public offering within the next 12–15 months.