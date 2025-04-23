From chocolates to desserts & perfumes: why the pistachio obsession?

When luxury ice cream brand Magnum announced its newest flavour—Magnum Pistachio—earlier this month, it wasn’t just another product drop. It was a signal: pistachio isn’t just a flavour; it’s a phenomenon. After an eight-year gap between new flavour launches, Magnum's move positioned pistachio as the ingredient of the moment.

With a star-studded promotional campaign featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and being endorsed on social media by Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor, and an exclusive showcase at Lakme Fashion Week, the brand aimed to make a statement.

Toloy Tanridagli, head of HUL’s ice cream business, said in a media statement, "With Magnum Pistachio, we are bringing an ingredient that defines luxury and one of the most trending flavours globally to Indian consumers."

But where did this pistachio craze begin?

If you have scrolled through your Instagram feed, you could not have missed the ‘Dubai chocolate’ trend. This chocolate bar became a viral sensation on social media, especially TikTok, due to its distinctive combination of Middle Eastern flavours and textures with classic milk chocolate.

The concept was developed by FIX Dessert Chocolatier, which was founded by Sarah Hamouda and Yezen Alani in Dubai in 2021. Hamouda's pregnancy cravings inspired the idea. Called Can’t get Knafeh of it, the bar combines smooth milk chocolate with a crunchy toasted kataifi (phyllo) pastry filling, pistachio butter, and tahini paste.

This blend draws inspiration from the traditional Middle Eastern dessert, knafeh, offering a unique multisensory experience with a satisfying crunch and rich nutty flavours.

The chocolate bars are sold exclusively in Dubai in limited quantities (about 500 bars per day), typically selling out within minutes, which adds to their exclusivity and viral appeal. The original chocolate bars cost around Rs 3,000-5,000 from various resellers in India.

Virality

While the chocolate was launched in 2021, a TikTok video posted in December 2023 by influencer Maria Vehera about these chocolates amassed over 120 million views, triggering a worldwide craze for the chocolate bar and its signature pistachio filling.

The ASMR videos of the chocolate, its luxury positioning, and its cross-cultural appeal made it a sensation.

The craze has inspired numerous copycat products globally, including in supermarkets and confectionery brands outside the UAE, demonstrating the trend’s broad commercial influence. Some international supermarket chains, such as Costco, Waitrose, Lidl, and Morrisons, have introduced their versions of the Dubai chocolate bar.

In earlier media interactions, the creators of the original bar have said that the copycats are “very frustrating because people are trying knockoffs, which damages our brand”. The brand also addressed concerns around fake websites selling the chocolates.

From user-generated content around pistachios to home bakers and pop-up bakeries selling the kunafa-inspired desserts and chocolates, the craze has massively reached India.

Brands hop on the trend

It’s not just independent bakeries and independent creators, but brands too are hopping on the new trend. More and more brands are launching desserts inspired by the flavours of the viral chocolate bars, while others have chosen to hero pistachio in their products.

Lindt- The chocolate manufacturer, launched a range of bars primarily featuring a pistachio-flavoured filling combined with smooth chocolate and almonds in 2024.

MOD- Mad Over Donuts (MOD) has launched a limited-edition Pistachio Kunafa Donut, inspired by the viral Dubai chocolate trend.

Plum- The skincare and beauty brand launched two perfumes featuring heavy pistachio notes.

Häagen-Daz-

The brand relaunched its beloved Pistachio Ice Cream earlier this year. The brand says that the ice cream features more pistachio flavour from lightly roasted California pistachios.

Impact

The massive demand for pistachios has led to a global shortage of the humble dry fruit. According to reports, pistachio prices have risen from around $7.65 per pound to about $10.30 per pound within a year.