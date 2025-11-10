Haldiram eyes Jimmy John’s India entry, expanding its QSR play

After making its name synonymous with Indian snacks, Haldiram now seems ready to bite into the Western quick-service restaurant (QSR) segment.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the brand is in discussions with US-based Inspire Brands for an exclusive franchise partnership to introduce Jimmy John’s, the popular American sandwich and wrap chain, in India. People aware of the development told ET that the deal, if finalised, will mark Haldiram’s formal entry into the fast-expanding global café and sandwich chain space — one dominated by players like Subway and Tim Hortons.

Founded in 1983, Jimmy John’s operates more than 2,600 outlets across the US, Canada, South Korea, and the UAE. The brand is owned by Inspire Brands, which also runs household names like Dunkin’, Baskin Robbins, Arby’s, and Buffalo Wild Wings. Inspire Brands reported global system sales of $32.6 billion in 2024 across 33,000 restaurants worldwide.

As per a statement shared with The Economic Times, a Haldiram spokesperson said that the company is “exploring collaborations with Inspire Group to support their sourcing and fulfilment value chains within the international culinary ecosystem,” adding that while discussions are ongoing, “all other forays are purely conjectural.”

If the franchise deal materialises, Jimmy John’s India operations are expected to be housed under Haldiram’s restaurant business, which currently manages over 150 outlets nationwide. The move would further strengthen the brand’s presence in the ₹2,000-crore restaurant segment, separate from its FMCG portfolio under Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd.

Industry watchers note that Haldiram’s entry into the QSR sandwich space comes at a time when India’s aspirational urban consumers are increasingly leaning toward convenient, café-style dining formats — a trend that global chains like Starbucks, Tim Hortons, and Subway have been quick to capitalise on.

If successful, the move could position Haldiram as one of the few Indian-origin brands competing directly with international fast-food heavyweights — this time, not with samosas and bhujia, but with sandwiches.