Havells India announces Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as Brand Ambassadors for the South India market

Havells has roped in the star couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, as brand ambassadors for the South Indian market. This partnership shall further strengthen Havells foothold in the region, where the couple’s immense popularity resonates deeply with the consumers.

Parag Bhatnagar, president- sales, Havells India, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying, "At Havells, our commitment to delivering excellence drives us to seek out partnerships that can amplify our impact. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan bring a unique blend of charm, creativity, and credibility connecting us with a broad spectrum of consumers. Their association will not only bolster our presence in the South but also allow us to tap into new avenues of growth and strengthen our connection with diverse audiences across India.”

Rohit Kapoor, EVP Brand & Marcom at Havells India, commented on the association, "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to the Havells family. South India is a region of strategic importance for us, and it was essential to collaborate with personalities who genuinely embody our brand ethos. We believe their influence will help us strengthen our bond with the region and showcase our commitment to bringing world-class, reliable products to every household in South India."

Expressing their excitement, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shared, "We are grateful to associate with Havells, a brand known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and trust. Their products have seamlessly blended into everyday life offering convenience and style to modern homes. As individuals who value excellence and meticulous craftsmanship, we fully support Havells mission of providing cutting-edge solutions that empower families, especially strengthening the brand’s positioning in the southern markets. We look forward to being part of this journey and connecting with not just the people of South India, but audiences across the entire country."

The star couple will promote a range of Havells products, highlighting the brand’s diverse product lineup, including Premium Fans, Small domestic appliances, Lighting solutions, Switches, Water heaters, IoT products, Wires and Kitchen appliances range. A new communication campaign will be unveiled soon, with extensive support across TV, print, digital, outdoor and BTL platforms, targeting key Southern markets.