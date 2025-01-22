How Greenlam is carving a niche brand in the unorganised surface market

In India, the process of creating furniture or building a house frequently necessitates hiring carpenters or contractors. This is influenced by factors such as cost-effective labour, the nature of the work, and long-standing social practices. By contrast, many countries have embraced a thriving do-it-yourself (DIY) culture, supported by organised systems and professional networks that include trained interior designers who specialise in home construction and décor.

Advertisment

While India is slowly transitioning toward hiring interior designers, this trend remains niche, primarily limited to affluent households.

Moreover, establishing a strong brand identity in the surface industry poses unique challenges, as the sector is largely commodity-focused, with limited brand differentiation. For instance, many Indian consumers are unaware of the type of plywood or laminates used in their homes, revealing a gap in brand recall.

Greenlam Industries, a company with nearly three decades of expertise in the surface industry, has been reshaping this narrative by positioning itself as a brand focused on creating a distinct identity.

afaqs! spoke to Greenlam Industries' director Parul Mittal and senior vice president of marketing Alex Joseph to delve deeper into the company's approach to growth, innovation, branding, and market challenges, as well as expansion plans.

Expanding horizons

Greenlam began its international expansion in 2005, establishing its first subsidiary in Singapore. Following its demerger in 2014, the Saurabh Mittal-led company emerged as an independent, publicly listed entity with its flagship brand, Greenlam.

Today, the brand operates 14 subsidiaries, has over 20 international offices, and maintains a presence in more than 120 countries. While Greenlam is widely recognised for its laminates, the company has strategically diversified into engineered wood flooring, doors, and its latest venture—plywood.

MikasaPly, Greenlam’s latest plywood brand, was initially launched in South India and has since expanded to Maharashtra. With a Rs 160 crore investment in this venture, Greenlam is reinforcing its commitment to innovation and growth.

A market in transition: Opportunities in plywood

According to the company, the plywood market in India is valued at approximately Rs 30,000 crore, with 75% of it dominated by unorganised players. However, factors such as stricter manufacturing norms, government regulations (like GST compliance), and evolving consumer preferences are driving a shift toward organised, branded products.

Mittal sees this as an opportunity. “The market may be unorganised, but that’s where focused marketing begins. Building strong connections with key stakeholders like carpenters and contractors is crucial,” she explains.

Sharing insights on the company’s strategy, Joseph says that the company "deliberately moved away from being an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) for international markets and focused on building products under the Greenlam brand”.

(OEMs refer to companies that manufacture parts or components for use in other companies’ products.)

The market is unorganised, but that’s where marketing for an organisation truly begins.



Global vs Indian customers

Operating in diverse markets has given Greenlam unique insights into regional consumer behaviour. In countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia, contractors and carpenters play a significant role in decision-making, much like in India.

However, in many international markets, architects or designers act as intermediaries, specifying finished products for end users, according to Joseph.

In India, homeowners are more directly involved in choosing materials and designs. While architects and designers provide guidance, the Indian consumer often makes the final call—a key factor influencing Greenlam's marketing approach.

The laminate market

The Indian laminate market, valued at approximately Rs 9,000 crore, stands out as a relatively organised sector (60-65%). Setting up a laminate plant requires significant capital investment.

Greenlam remains a leader here, with laminates contributing 70% of its revenue in India. The company has capitalised on growing consumer preferences for visually striking, durable materials.

“There’s a noticeable shift in the home segment,” says Joseph. “Carpenters and contractors are adopting advanced techniques like edge banding, and paying greater attention to finer details such as colour matching and post-forming. This shift is driven by a demand for higher quality and better finishes.”

TG and marketing

Greenlam balances its focus between B2B and consumer segments, allocating 50% of its marketing budget to each. For laminates, the company leverages mass media campaigns while adopting a more targeted approach for other product lines.

Initiatives like ‘Lunch and Learn’ sessions engage directly with architects, designers, and procurement teams, offering education on materials, trends, and technical aspects.

To enhance customer experiences, Greenlam has introduced ‘Shoppies’, shop-in-shop outlets within multi-brand stores. These spaces allow customers to visualise products in real-life settings—bridging the gap left by catalogue-based selections. "Currently, we have around 300 Shoppies across India,” adds Joseph.

Continuing its 2023 campaign theme, titled 'Kuch Mera, Kuch Tumhara', the brand launched a new TVC in November 2024.

Focus on South India

Greenlam’s plywood brand, MikasaPly, was launched in five southern states, supported by a manufacturing unit in Tindivanam, Tamil Nadu. The company chose South India for its awareness of branded products that makes it a strong market for organised players.

Joseph explains, "We decided to launch the product there first, stabilise it, and then gradually expand to other regions. Currently, the five southern states contribute 35-40% of business for organised players."

"The trend across categories shows that acceptance of high-quality products tends to be higher in the South," adds Parul Mittal. As the region is more aware of the market, focusing on it first makes sense.

To complement its physical presence, Greenlam rolled out a digital campaign targeting South India, highlighting MikasaPly’s features and quality.

Catering to a growing Indian appetite for international design trends, Greenlam collaborates with renowned designers such as Didier Galerne from France and Luca Nichetto from Italy. These partnerships ensure that global aesthetics seamlessly integrate with the functional demands of Indian homes.

As India continues to embrace quality and design, brands like Greenlam are poised to lead the way, one surface at a time.