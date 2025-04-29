How Royal Enfield’s 'HunterHood' is shaping a new motorcycling culture

Founded in 1901 in Redditch, England, Royal Enfield is among the oldest motorcycle brands still in continuous production. Although its UK operations ended in 1970, the brand found a new home in India, where it has been manufactured since 1955 under Eicher Motors.

Today, Royal Enfield stands as a global icon, celebrated for its retro-styled, mid-capacity motorcycles that seamlessly combine classic design with contemporary reliability.

The brand leads India's premium motorcycle segment (350cc and above), holding an estimated 85-90% market share in recent years. It accounts for roughly 7% of the 250cc-750cc segment in the Americas and about 8-10% in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East markets, experiencing notable growth in countries such as Thailand, Brazil, and the UK.

In addition to motorcycles, Royal Enfield has cultivated a dynamic global community through events such as Rider Mania, Himalayan Odyssey, and One Ride, which honour its heritage and riding culture.

Recently, new models such as the RE Himalayan and Interceptor 650 have solidified the brand's reputation for offering affordable, versatile bikes that appeal to both enthusiasts and new riders around the globe.

2025 Hunter

Royal Enfield has officially announced substantial enhancements to one of its most popular models, the Hunter. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a retro-inspired roadster motorcycle crafted to be the most accessible and agile model in the brand's lineup.

Launched in August 2022, it swiftly emerged as one of Royal Enfield’s top sellers, particularly attracting younger urban riders in search of style, agility, and affordability.

According to the brand, over 500,000 Hunters have been sold across the globe.

Royal Enfield says that the 2025 Hunter is designed to address the changing requirements of urban riders.

The new Hunter includes improved features such as an LED headlamp, fast charging capability, a slip and assist clutch, ergonomic enhancements, and vibrant new colour options inspired by global cities, including Rio White, Tokyo Black, and London Red.

The company says that the 2025 Hunter will be the first 350 cc motorcycle from RE to feature a slip-assist clutch.

The 2025 'Hunter Factory Black' is priced at Rs 1,49,900. The 'Dapper Rio White' and 'Dapper Grey', along with the 'Rebel Tokyo Black', 'London Red', and 'Rebel Blue', are priced at Rs 1,76,750 and Rs 1,81,750, respectively.

“Many young riders told us they loved the Royal Enfield spirit — the torque, the tactile experience, the old-school charm — but needed a machine that fits better with their urban lifestyles," said Mohit Dhar Jayal, chief brand officer, Royal Enfield.

Thus, the Hunter was born: a nimble, energetic motorcycle that encapsulates the essence of Royal Enfield in a more compact and agile form. "It resembles a single-shot espresso — the essence of Royal Enfield in its purest form," added Jayal.

New campaign for the 2025 Hunter 350

HunterHood

To further drive the narrative around the updated bike, the brand has launched a street culture festival, to celebrate the spirit of urban youth culture.

The HunterHood festival took place concurrently in Mumbai and New Delhi in April 2025, marking the launch of the updated 2025 Hunter 350 model.

It featured live music performances, graffiti art, BMX shows, dance battles, and other urban cultural expressions. Popular rap artists such as Ikka, Dhanji, and Shah Rule performed at the event, attracting a vibrant crowd of riders, artists, skaters, and performers.

The brand has also announced exclusive partnerships with several recognised street brands. For instance, it has collaborated with the well-known street brand Farak.

A representative of the brand said that this marks the second collaboration with the automobile brand. In 2024, it launched a limited-edition collection titled "Art of Motorcycling Y3K".

Royal Enfield has also partnered with Gully Labs, an Indian sneaker brand, to launch a limited-edition collection.

“When we launched the Hunter, we also partnered with a new wave of culture creators — artists, musicians, homegrown brands — who resonated with the Hunter’s spirit. The response was overwhelming: 500,000 people joined the Hunter tribe,” said Jayal.

“This momentum inspired us to take things further. We created HunterHood — a structured platform that celebrates the pop culture surrounding the Hunter, travelling to cities across India and beyond. Events like today's HunterHood Mumbai and others in Delhi are just the beginning,” he added.