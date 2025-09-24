Hrithik Roshan joins Own Your Body to promote mindful wellness

Nutraceutical brand Own Your Body (OYB), founded by Rama Krishna Reddy, Ravi Krishna Reddy, and Srinivas Reddy, has announced actor Hrithik Roshan as its new brand ambassador.

The association aligns with OYB’s mission to make high-quality, natural, and science-backed wellness solutions more accessible across India. Roshan, known for his disciplined lifestyle, will represent the brand in campaigns and digital initiatives aimed at millennials and professionals.

Hrithik Roshan was chosen as the face of OYB as his philosophy of balance and discipline reflects the brand’s focus on mindful wellness.

Rama Krishna Reddy, co-founder & CEO of Own Your Body, said, "Consumers today are more conscious than ever, but often face nutraceutical products that lack transparency or consistency. At OYB, we are filling this gap with safe, natural, and science-backed solutions. Hrithik was the natural choice for us; his discipline, balanced lifestyle, and mass appeal resonate strongly with our mission. His presence will inspire millions to take ownership of their wellness journey."

Hrithik Roshan added, "Health, for me, has always been about balance, discipline, and making small, right choices every day. That’s why I connected with Own Your Body, a brand that keeps wellness simple and effective. Together, we want to inspire people to focus on what they put into their bodies as the first step towards real fitness."

OYB’s portfolio includes stress relievers, energy boosters, and daily wellness supplements made from natural, vegan, and organic ingredients. Developed by AYUSH scientists and tested in NABL-accredited labs, the products are sugar-free, gluten-free, and free from artificial fillers.

The brand’s products are available through leading marketplaces, quick commerce platforms, and its direct-to-consumer website. With Roshan onboard, OYB plans to expand into new wellness categories and launch digital-first campaigns.