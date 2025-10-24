India emerges as a priority market for Turkish hazelnuts—here’s why

Türkiye, which accounts for over 60% of global hazelnut production, has traditionally relied on the European Union—particularly Germany, Italy, France, and Switzerland—as its main export markets. Nearly three-quarters of its annual output is shipped to support Europe’s chocolate industry. However, a combination of supply chain disruptions, price volatility, and intensified competition has slowed export growth in the region.

In response to these challenges, Turkish growers are turning their attention to new, high-potential markets, with India emerging as a strategic priority.

The Hazelnut Promotion Board, which represents leading Turkish exporters and growers, has appointed AMPRO Marketing as its India representative to drive market development, build trade linkages, and increase product visibility.

“India is so important that it’s the only market where they are currently running a campaign,” says Mansi Ahuja, principal, AMPRO Marketing.

While India’s hazelnut market remains relatively small, there is a noticeable increase in consumer interest in premium and healthy snacking. This, along with the growing demand from the food processing and confectionery sectors, positions the country as a significant growth frontier for the industry.

According to AMPRO Marketing, typically, there is an annual growth of 20% in demand. However, in 2025, until July, there has been a 60% increase in volumes in the country compared to last year.

Ahuja says that there has been a surge in interest in premium and international nuts in India over the last five years. Post-COVID, rising health awareness has driven a strong shift toward fitness and healthier food choices.

“Hazelnuts fit well into this changing lifestyle. Given India’s large population, even if 1% of people consume hazelnuts, it would be a massive opportunity,” she adds.

Diwali is a great time of the year for dry fruits, as they remain a major gifting option. Traditionally, people give dry fruits such as cashews, almonds and pistachios for the festive season. AMPRO marketing is trying to incorporate hazelnuts in this gift box.

“We promote hazelnuts as a unique gifting option, offering something different from standard almonds or pistachios while still being healthy. In chocolate hampers, we position them as a modern, indulgent yet wholesome choice for festive gifting,” she says.

Moreover, it is creating new use cases for hazelnuts. For example, it has collaborated with Haldiram’s and chocolate brands to show how hazelnuts can replace traditional dry fruits in their offerings.

“We amplify this through influencers. For example, showing through influencers how besan laddus can be made with hazelnuts instead of the usual nuts,” she adds.

Beyond Diwali, AMPRO marketing is urging people to add hazelnuts to their everyday diet. Ahuja says the trend around nut consumption has changed significantly. Traditionally, people consumed a set mix of almonds and walnuts daily, often soaked, passed down through generations. Today, consumers want variety—they mix different nuts and consume them year-round, not just during festivals.

“Post-COVID, with international boards investing in awareness campaigns, people understand the health benefits of daily nut consumption. We educate consumers that a portion of 28–30 g daily is ideal. Premium nuts like hazelnuts, macadamias, and Brazilian nuts complement traditional choices, offering variety and enhancing nutrition without replacing familiar favourites,” she adds.

However, hazelnuts are more expensive than traditional Indian dry fruits. For example, BB Royal sells 100 gms of hazelnuts for Rs 242, while the same quantity of almonds costs Rs 92. But Mansi believes that as demand grows, prices will become more accessible.

The role of AMPRO Marketing is solely to facilitate the building of awareness and positioning of hazelnuts as both a nutritious snack and a versatile ingredient. The distribution channel remains the same.

It aims to showcase how seamlessly the premium nuts can be integrated into India’s dry fruit boxes.

On the snacking front, it highlights the nut as a wholesome, feel-good option that aligns with India’s growing appetite for healthier choices. It drives awareness through retail tie-ups, in-store activations, brand collaborations, and demonstrations on how hazelnuts can be used in chocolates, spreads, protein bars, and trail mixes.

Through chefs and lifestyle influencers, as well as nutritionists, it communicates why hazelnuts are a healthy addition to everyday diets. Hazelnuts are said to be rich in vitamin E (great for skin), good fats (good for the heart), protein, fibre, and other nutrients.

It also partners with chefs, bakers, and chocolatiers to show how hazelnuts can be used as an ingredient to elevate recipes. For example, last Diwali, it collaborated with Haldiram’s to launch Turkish Hazelnut Mithai.

“We take a full 360-degree approach. Our strategy combines trade with consumer engagement, introducing new uses for hazelnuts, and amplifying the reach through PR and social media,” she explains.

For trade, it is through shows and seminars. Chefs and nutritionists provide recipe ideas and highlight health benefits on social media. Consumer engagement includes specialised events, like health fairs, chef-led demos, and retail sampling programmes, to showcase hazelnut versatility and usage occasions.

It collaborates with influencers, participates in consumer shows, runs PR campaigns, and maintains a digital presence through Hazelnuts for India.

Most of its ad spend goes to trade, but about 20% is dedicated to influencers, making them a vital platform for awareness and education.

“Since hazelnuts are still a new product, influencers play a key role in educating consumers, showing recipes, snack ideas, and festival gifting options. Through their followers, Indian consumers can discover new ways to enjoy hazelnuts,” Ahuja says.