Indian women now buy half our jewellery—for themselves: CaratLane CMO

CaratLane, the everyday diamond brand from the house of TATA, is paying tribute to women in the aviation industry, signalling a deeper shift in the design, marketing, and perception of jewellery. The Runway Collection is inspired by themes of aviation and features unique designs, including earrings with moving, propeller-style parts and rings.

Speaking to afaqs! Shaifali Gautam, CMO of Caratlane, discussed the changing consumer behaviour in the everyday jewellery market.

With over 1,700 female pilots in India representing about 15% of the country’s total pilots, compared to a global average that’s significantly lower, this collection “captures a powerful and underrepresented narrative”. It recognises not only pilots but also air hostesses, ground staff, and even female fighter pilots in India’s defence forces.

The timing of its launch, however, raises concerns about the collection being viewed as ‘opportunistic’, particularly following Operation Sindoor.

“We conceptualised this campaign months ago, well before recent geopolitical events. Our team began working on the designs around two months back, purely from a space of genuine admiration and creativity. The collection is timed to coincide with May 31st, which is International Cabin Crew Day,” said Gautam.

The brand believes that the timing actually “added significance” to the new collection.

“It’s an opportunity to show that we’ve come out of those tensions stronger, and now we’re celebrating our people. We believe this will further inspire women to wear these pieces with pride and feel a deeper sense of connection,” noted the CMO.

Focus on affordable jewellery

According to Gautam, the collection ranges from approximately Rs 18,000 to Rs 70,000. Most of the pieces, however, are priced below Rs 25,000. While there are some heavier pieces, such as necklaces that are priced at the higher end of the spectrum, the majority of the designs have been crafted to remain accessible.

When asked whether the increasing gold prices have affected the brand, she responded, “This is a recession-proof industry.”

“The love for gold and diamonds in India is incredibly strong. Even when gold prices hit new highs, people still line up to buy, often thinking prices will go higher still.”

This year, on April 30th, the brand achieved a record-breaking sale for Akshaya Tritiya. This clearly indicates ongoing consumer confidence.

In response, CaratLane has introduced strategic initiatives such as offering Rs 500 extra per gram (per karat) on old gold exchanges. This has not only helped customers offset high prices but has also promoted recycling and sustainable purchasing behaviour. She also stated that the brand has noticed an uptick in demand for jewellery made with lower karat gold, like 14KT and 9KT, especially with the recent spike in gold prices. This trend is being driven by both affordability and changing preferences.

Furthermore, the brand has launched several specialised collections, such as Seaborn, Butterfly, and Disney, to introduce young consumers to diamonds at an affordable price.

Shaifali Gautam, CMO, CaratLane

Changing consumer behaviour

Gautam said that perhaps the most significant trend shaping CaratLane’s strategy is the rise of the self-purchasing woman.

“In a market long defined by gifting traditions, 51% of CaratLane’s customers today are women buying jewellery for themselves. These are women who walk into stores, select pieces that resonate with their style, and celebrate their worth, often marking milestones or rewarding themselves for personal achievements.”

She noted that this shift towards self-expression has changed the way the brand designs its collections, with a strong reliance on influencer marketing to target this segment.

“The Indian woman today is not inclined towards ornate heirlooms stored away for special occasions. She seeks jewellery that embodies her uniqueness, something contemporary, significant, and appropriate for daily use.”

Marketing strategy

The brand will soon roll out an ad film for the new collection, accompanied by a digital-heavy media plan. While the brand has always been digital first, it is now placing a significant emphasis on television and print, according to Gautam.

The brand returned to television earlier this year during Valentine’s Day after a seven-year-long hiatus.

“Until about three quarters ago, we were focused almost entirely on digital marketing. We didn’t do any print ads or outdoor hoardings for nearly six to seven years. But we realised we were missing out on a big segment of consumers, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, who still rely on newspapers and television. So we changed our approach.”

“We’re also advertising during the IPL, which has expanded our reach significantly. We’ve added print and outdoor to our media mix as well,” she added.

Expansion

In October 2024, CaratLane launched its inaugural international brick-and-mortar store in Edison, New Jersey, USA. This action signified the brand's formal foray into the global physical retail market. The brand currently serves markets including the UK, Singapore, Dubai, Australia, and Canada via e-commerce.

The brand operates 325 stores in India and is actively pursuing further expansion.