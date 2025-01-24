Inera, STIHL, Star Union Dai-Ichi Life, and ManipalCigna Health Insurance Take Centre Stage at the 4th Edition of the Eggfirst Chalo Bharat Conclave & Awards.

The 4th edition of the Eggfirst Chalo Bharat Conclave & Awards celebrated the brilliance of rural marketing by honoring the industry’s most impactful and innovative brands. Held at The Westin, Goregaon (Mumbai), the awards ceremony recognized outstanding achievements across 31 categories, spotlighting brands that are shaping the future of rural India.

Inera, STIHL, and Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance each bagged 2 Golds and 1 Silver, while ManipalCigna Health Insurance won 2 Golds, making these four brands the top winners at the conclave & awards for their innovative advertising campaigns that resonated with rural audiences.

ESAF Small Finance Bank made a notable mark by winning 1 Gold, 2 Silvers, and 1 Bronze, demonstrating its commitment to impactful rural campaigns. Other winners included Dehaat, which secured 1 Gold and 2 Silvers, and Greenstar Fertilizers Limited, which received 1 Gold, 1 Silver, and 1 Bronze.

Brands like Godrej Agrovet and PNB Housing Finance also shone brightly with 1 Gold and 1 Silver each, while Finolex Pipes & Fittings earned 1 Gold and 1 Bronze. Hari Darshan and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank each took home a Gold award for their outstanding contributions to rural marketing, while Vasant Masala added to its accolades with 2 Silver awards. The event also witnessed many other brands securing multiple awards, further highlighting the exceptional creativity, innovation, and impact these brands have brought to the marketing space.

Speaking about the awards, Ravikant Banka, Founder & MD of Eggfirst, said, “The Eggfirst Chalo Bharat Awards are a testament to the power of creativity and collaboration in rural marketing. This year’s winners have set the bar high, proving that rural India holds immense potential for brands willing to innovate and connect meaningfully.”

Complementing the awards ceremony, the Eggfirst Chalo Bharat Conclave featured engaging panel discussions, bringing together over 450 senior professionals and 250+ leading rural brands. Themed “Charcha Grahak Ki, Baat Hai Bharat Ki,” the conclave explored critical topics in rural marketing, from price sensitivity to digital penetration and media strategies for Tier 2/3 markets.

Ravikant Banka kicked off the event with a keynote presentation, offering an insightful exploration of rural and semi-urban consumer behavior. The two panel discussions delved into the challenges and opportunities in rural marketing, addressing value perceptions, the role of digital and regional influencers, and innovative offline strategies. Esteemed panellists included industry leaders such as Hemant Jain (President & Head of Digital Business - Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd.); Hemanth Vasudevan (VP & Head of Marketing – NinjaCart); Sandeep Balani (Vice President – JioAds); Srinivasakumar Karavadi (President – Inera); Priya Kumar (Executive VP - SBI General Insurance); Biswapriya Bhattacharjee (Director – Kantar); Umakant Dash (Director – IRMA); Sanjeev Mulchandani (Executive VP & Business Head - TV9 Network); Shashi Sinha (CBO of Media & Advertising - Laqshya Media).

Adding a unique dimension to the event were influencers like Madhura’s Recipe and Dehati Madam, who shared their perspectives on engaging rural audiences, further enriching the discussions.

The event also saw participation from leading companies across sectors like FMCG, BFSI, Agri Input, Agritech, Agri Equipments, Fashion, and many more, contributing diverse perspectives to the dialogue on rural marketing.

As the curtains close on this year’s event, Eggfirst is already gearing up for the next edition, aiming to uncover new opportunities and insights for Bharat’s growing markets.

To learn more, visit www.chalorural.com.

About Eggfirst

As a pioneer in semi-urban and rural advertising, Eggfirst has consistently set industry benchmarks with impactful advertising campaigns for leading brands. Its campaigns with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Anil Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vicky Kaushal, Sonu Sood, and many more further highlight its position as a trusted partner for brands targeting Tier 2/3 and rural markets of India.