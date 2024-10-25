ITC Q2 results: Profits rise by 2% y-o-y to Rs 4,993 crores

ITC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,993 crore (attributable to shareholders) for the quarter ended September 2024. This is a jump of 2% from Rs 4,898 crore reported in the previous year quarter. It recorded a 16% y-o-y growth. According to the company, this was a "resilient performance amidst a challenging operating environment."

Revenue from operations rose 15.6% YoY to Rs 22,282 crore in the reporting period. Revenue from operations rose 15.6% YoY to Rs 22,282 crore in the reporting period. Revenue from the cigarettes business increased 7% YoY to Rs 8,879 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 8,328 crore in the last-year quarter. The FMCG-others business reported revenues of Rs 5,585 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, up 5% from Rs 5,303 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of last year.

