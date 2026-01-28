ixigo Trains renews partnership with Rohit Sharma for second consecutive year

ixigo, India’s AI-based travel platform, has renewed its partnership with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador for the second consecutive year. First onboarded in November 2024, Sharma will continue to represent ixigo Trains as the platform looks to deepen its engagement with rail travellers across the country.

Over the past year, Rohit Sharma’s association has helped ixigo Trains strengthen its brand recall among users. Campaigns featuring the cricketer as a rapping ticket checker focused on ixigo’s core offerings, including live train status updates, route information, seat availability and a streamlined booking experience.

The renewal underscores ixigo Trains’ focus on building trust, reliability and convenience in train travel, particularly among the next wave of digital users. The platform continues to highlight features such as free cancellation, food-on-train services, alternate travel plans and instant refunds as part of its value proposition.

Commenting on the partnership, Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO, ixigo Trains, said, “Rohit’s association with ixigo Trains has helped us strengthen our engagement with users across India. Over the last year, his presence has added energy to our brand and supported our effort to make train travel simpler, smarter and more dependable.”

Rohit Sharma, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, “I’m excited to continue my association with ixigo Trains. The brand is focused on solving real travel challenges through simple and effective solutions, and I look forward to being part of its journey as it continues to innovate in the train travel space.”

As ixigo Trains expands its reach and product offerings, the company says Sharma will remain a key face of the brand, reflecting its emphasis on consistency and improving everyday travel experiences for Indian rail users.