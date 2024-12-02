Jeep India is official drive partner of Tennis Premier League Season 6

The winners of TPL Season 6 will be awarded an all-new 2025 Jeep Meridian Overland.The Tennis Premier League (TPL), India’s premier professional tennis competition, has announced its association with Jeep, the global automobile brand for the upcoming season. The sixth season will take place at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai from 3rd to 8th December.



This collaboration brings a fresh category partnership with Jeep(r) as the official drive partner. The brand prides itself upon excellence in tough conditions, perfectly aligning with the existing values of the players and the league. The partnership aims to enable the growth and development of tennis in the country, keeping the long-term vision achievements of these goals in mind.

Advertisment

The winners of TPL Season 6 will be awarded an all-new 2025 Jeep Meridian Overland.



Supporting the event, Kumar Priyesh, brand director, Jeep India, stated, "At Jeep, we’ve always believed in going beyond limits and enabling people to achieve the extraordinary. Partnering with the Tennis Premier League allows us to support a platform that aligns with our values. We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to a long-term partnership that will help propel Indian tennis to greater heights."

Speaking about the partnership, Kunal Thakkur, co-founder of Tennis Premier League, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Jeep into the TPL family as our Official Drive Partner for the upcoming season. Their reputation for resilience and performance mirrors the values we champion at TPL. This partnership strengthens our commitment to together nurturing a world-class platform for tennis in India.”



Mrunal Jain, co-founder of Tennis Premier League further added, "This association with Jeep is a significant boost for TPL, reflecting the growing stature of the league. Jeep’s support not only brings global credibility but also adds immense value to the ecosystem we are building for tennis in India. We are confident this partnership will be fruitful in developing pathways for not only tennis but also for tennis players in the country.”