JLR India seeing 20-30% of bookings shift online, says MD Rajan Amba

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, has reported retail sales of 4,390 units in the financial year 2025, marking a 23% year-to-date (YTD) growth. The company said that the Defender remains the highest-selling model in its category, while the locally-manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have received a strong market response.

JLR operates under four sub-brands—Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery. Tata Motors acquired JLR from Ford Motor Company in 2008. Tata Motors also announced its plans to manufacture JLR electric vehicles in India for global markets.

JLR India is witnessing heightened activity on its website, as an increasing number of customers choose to make online bookings. In an interaction with afaqs!, Rajan Amba, managing director, JLR India, revealed that 20-30% of the company’s bookings now take place through its digital platform.

“Customers are booking online, paying initial amounts ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh,” Amba said, highlighting the shift towards a seamless digital purchasing experience.

On the website, customers can explore the brand, configure vehicles, and book cars online. Customers can pay the booking amount to place an order seamlessly.

Edited Excerpts:

Q: How does JLR’s marketing strategy differ from mass-market automobile brands, and what key elements define its premium positioning?

A: JLR India does not invest in television advertising, unlike mass-market automobile brands. Instead, our marketing strategy prioritises outdoor advertising (OOH) and digital channels, with a significant portion of our budget dedicated to demand generation through these mediums.

Outdoor advertising plays a pivotal role in our brand positioning. While we cater to a niche clientele, our focus extends beyond immediate sales to long-term brand building, aspiration creation, and visibility enhancement. Airports are a key component of this strategy, as every JLR customer passes through them.

To maximise exposure, we maintain a strong presence at premium airport locations, ensuring high visibility among our target audiences.

Q: What factors influence JLR’s selection of locations for outdoor advertising?

A: The company selects outdoor advertising locations based on the unique layout and customer demographics of each city. In Delhi, which is vast and circular, we focus on affluent neighbourhoods and high-end malls, such as Select City Walk, where our target audience is concentrated.

In contrast, Mumbai’s linear structure allows for a strategic presence along key commuting routes, such as the Bandra-Andheri corridor, ensuring regular visibility. The city is also evolving into a digital signage hub, providing greater flexibility and consistency in brand communication.

Our approach is customised for each market, ensuring maximum impact and relevance for our niche clients.

Q: What is JLR’s perspective on celebrity endorsements?

A: We do not engage in paid endorsements, but our vehicles are naturally favoured by celebrities, athletes, and business leaders who take pride in owning and showcasing them.

Whenever a high-profile individual purchases a Range Rover or Defender, it often gains organic media attention. Paparazzi and lifestyle publications frequently cover celebrity car collections, which in turn reinforces JLR’s premium positioning without the brand having to invest in direct promotions. This association strengthens our brand perception and desirability among luxury automobile buyers.

Q: Premium brands are defined by exceptional customer experiences. How is JLR elevating customer engagement in India, both online and offline? Are there any new initiatives or innovations in personalised experiences for buyers?

A: Beyond traditional marketing, we prioritise exclusive curated customer experiences to deepen brand engagement.

One such initiative is Range Rover House, which debuted in India in May with a highly curated three-day event for the locally manufactured Range Rover Sport. Similarly, the upcoming Defender Octa launch in March will be designed as an immersive lifestyle experience rather than a standard price-announcement event.

JLR also engages customers through dealer-hosted events, fine dining experiences, and access to exclusive shows, ensuring continued interaction even after a vehicle purchase.

A key experiential marketing program is Defender Journeys, a series of curated road trips across India showcasing the Defender’s capabilities. Over the past two years, JLR has hosted 400+ journeys, including the Thar Journey and Konkan Journey, lasting 4-7 days. These luxury travel experiences are open to anyone—ownership of a Defender is not required. The company provides the vehicles and arranges boutique accommodations.

Additionally, JLR has introduced Defender Day Trips, inviting existing Defender customers to specially designed locations where they receive expert training on maximising their vehicle’s capabilities.

Q: How does consumer behaviour in Tier-II cities differ from that in metropolitan markets? What trends have you observed in customer preferences and engagement beyond major urban centres?

A: Our Tier-I customer base primarily comprises corporates, business owners, and professionals, while Tier-II cities are dominated by entrepreneurs and politicians. Despite these demographic differences, buyers in Tier-II cities tend to be more decisive in their vehicle choices. They clearly understand brand positioning and select vehicles that align with their aspirations and lifestyle.

Q: With JLR set to launch six new electric vehicles (EVs) in India by 2030, will the marketing approach for these models differ from its existing strategy?

A: With over a year to go before our EV launch in India, our core marketing philosophy will remain unchanged. However, electric vehicles require additional focus on aspects such as connected technology and charging infrastructure.

Staying true to our approach, we plan to introduce our EVs through a highly curated experiential event, ensuring a launch experience that reflects the brand’s premium positioning.

Q: Who does JLR see as its key competitors in the luxury automobile segment?

A: In the Rs one crore+ luxury segment, JLR holds a 50% market share. While other premium brands compete across broader categories, our focus extends beyond transportation—we are committed to delivering a true luxury experience.

Expanding on this philosophy, we recently introduced the JLR Collection, a high-end apparel line launched in the UK and North America. This initiative reinforces our evolution into a luxury lifestyle brand, positioning JLR beyond just automobile manufacturing.

Q: How does JLR tailor its global strategies to align with the preferences and dynamics of the Indian market?

A: We customise our execution to align with the preferences of the Indian market, while JLR's core philosophy remains consistent globally.

For instance, when we localised the Range Rover Sport, we enhanced its feature set based on Indian customers’ needs while also optimising pricing. Similarly, our experiential events in India integrate culturally relevant elements, such as curated dining, yoga, perfume-making workshops, and luxury tastings, to create a more immersive experience.

Q: How significant is the role of automobile influencers in the luxury automobile sector?

A: In the luxury automobile segment, influencers have a limited impact compared to mass-market brands, where consumers often rely on reviews and recommendations. JLR customers are primarily influenced by brand heritage, personal experience, and the vehicle’s capabilities rather than influencer endorsements.

That said, celebrities do play an indirect role, as their organic ownership experiences often generate interest and aspiration among potential buyers, reinforcing the brand’s exclusivity and desirability.