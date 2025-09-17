Johnson Controls-Hitachi to rebrand as Bosch Home Comfort India

The board of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. has approved a proposal to change the company’s name to Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd., reflecting its new ownership under Germany’s Robert Bosch GmbH. A postal ballot has been initiated to seek shareholder approval, with e-voting scheduled between September 18 and October 17, 2025.

The move comes after Bosch completed the acquisition of the Johnson Controls-Hitachi global joint venture on August 1, 2025, making the Indian arm a subsidiary. The new name is intended to align with Bosch’s global branding and its home comfort business vertical.

In a related development, the board has also approved the appointment of S R B C & Co. LLP as statutory auditors to fill a casual vacancy created by the resignation of Price Waterhouse & Co. LLP in July 2025. PwC cited potential conflict of interest arising from its global network’s non-audit services to Bosch as the reason for stepping down.

The newly appointed auditors will serve until the company’s next Annual General Meeting in 2026.