Katrina Kaif celebrates artists with ‘Kreate with Kay Beauty'

Kay Beauty, co-founded by Katrina Kaif and Nykaa has launched Kreate with Kay Beauty. Kreate champions aspiring makeup artists who possess incredible passion and talent but haven’t always had the opportunity or resources to turn their dreams into reality. Through professional training at the prestigious Daniel Bauer Hair & Makeup Academy, along with mentorship and real-world experience, Kreate aims to equip these talented individuals with the skills, confidence, and support they need to grow as professionals and build lasting careers in the beauty industry.

Kay Beauty, with support from the Salaam Bombay Foundation, selected five individuals with a passion for beauty but limited access to resources. These individuals underwent six months of training at the Daniel Bauer Hair & Makeup Academy.

The program focused on developing technical skills, professional confidence, and industry knowledge. Participants learned skin preparation, base makeup, eye makeup, and overall makeup techniques. They also gained experience in creating mood boards, assisting on shoots, and building online portfolios. The program emphasised embracing natural skin tones. Participants received mentorship and networking opportunities.

Katrina Kaif, co-founder of Kay Beauty, stated the program aims to build an inclusive beauty community and provide opportunities for aspiring artists. Adwaita Nayar, executive director, CEO Nykaa Fashion, highlighted the program's goal to empower women with skills and confidence.

"Kreate" is the latest initiative from Kay Beauty's CSR program, #Kare. Previous initiatives supported women in rural areas and provided aid during the pandemic. Kay Beauty continues to create opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds.