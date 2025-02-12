Khalsa EV onboards Kiku Sharda as brand ambassador

Khalsa E-Vehicles, manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles, has roped in actor and comedian Kiku Sharda as its brand ambassador.

Khalsa E-Vehicles manufactures commercial electric vehicles and operates in 18 states. It's partnership with actor Sharda aims to expand market reach and build brand awareness.

The target market of Khalsa EV includes urban commuters, gig economy drivers, small businesses, and those seeking affordable, sustainable transport. Khalsa EV will be leveraging Sharda’s presence in a series of brand campaigns across digital and traditional media platforms in a bid to reach out to its key customers.

“Khalsa EV is delighted to welcome renowned actor and comedian Kiku Sharda in its family. We are on an aggressive market expansion across the country and Kiku ji’s mass popularity as our Brand Ambassador will accentuate our messaging to make electric mobility affordable and sustainable for a wide segment of customers,” said Satyam Narang, CEO, Khalsa E-Vehicles.

Commenting on his latest association, Kiku Sharda said, “I am extremely honoured to become the face of a company, which is working towards making India a better place to live in. Khalsa EV has been a key driver in revolutionising the way Indians are adopting sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportations. I am a firm believer in sustainability and will encourage people to embrace a green future.”