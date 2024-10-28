Lemonn, Jeevansathi.com, Mokobara, OYO, Durex strike chords with fans during Diljit Dosanjh’s 24 Dil-Luminati tour

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati India tour with an electrifying performance at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26- 27, 2024. The arena was packed with fans swaying to the beats and singing along to every line.

The Chamkila actor, made a bold entrance in a black outfit, draping the Tricolour Indian flag over his shoulder, igniting waves of patriotism and excitement in the crowd.

With the buzz surrounding Diljit’s tour at an all-time high, several brands seized the opportunity to creatively engage with the massive fanbase.

Here’s a list of brands that collaborated:

Lemonn

A standout moment at the concert featured a man dressed as a lemon dancing alongside the background performers. While fans were enjoying Dosanjh’s performance, they also saw the moves of the lemon, which was a mascot of Lemonn, an investment app.

Jeevansathi.com

Matrimonial website Jeevansathi.com targeted singles in the crowd with its “Singles ko Paani Pilao Yojana” campaign. Brand volunteers handed out free bottles of water to singles, each marked with a playful message: “OG singer se milne to aagye, but AG-OG bulane vali se hum milva den?”

Free water bottles for Singles? What is happening at Diljit’s concert 😂 pic.twitter.com/YfolInRwcF — Rishh (@Riocasm) October 26, 2024

Mokobara

Travel luggage brand Mokobara partnered with the tour, creating a special moment when Diljit noticed a fan from Russia in the audience. After warmly assuring her of her safety by referring to the crowd as her “brothers,” he invited her on stage and presented her with a Mokobara suitcase, a gesture that sparked enthusiasm both on and offstage.





OYO

Hospitality brand OYO released an OOH campaign inspired by Diljit’s Dil-Luminati tour. In a playful twist on the lyrics of the song Naina from Crew, OYO's tagline read, “Naina Da Kehna, Ni Assi Tere, Nearby Hi Toh Rehna Hai,” closing with the message, “Dil-jit Lene Wale stays at 70% off” The campaign emphasised the brand’s “always nearby” service promise with a concert-inspired theme.





Levi’s

Levi’s has launched a limited-edition line of official merchandise inspired by Diljit’s Dil-Luminati collection. Fans were sported wearing the exclusive jackets at the concert.

Durex

Sexual wellness brand Durex took to OOH advertising with clever taglines inspired by the tour, including “Delay-Minati Tour” and “Now it’s time for your G.O.A.T performance.” The campaign leaned into the excitement of the tour, using humour and double entendre to appeal to concertgoers.

Brands are capitalising on Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour, leveraging his massive following and creatively integrating their messages to engage with his dedicated fanbase across India. The "Dil-Luminati India Tour" is produced by Saregama Live and Ripple Effect Studio, with Zomato Live as the ticketing partner.

Zomato's delivery partner showcased t-shirts adorned with Diljit Dosanjh’s lyrics, branded as "Diljit Crew" and "Punjabi AA." The delivery boxes featured playful nods to the Punjabi singer's songs, displaying messages like “The box is delivering Jaat Da Pyaar” and “Tera ni mai, tera ni mai... order.”

Zomato Live, the experiential and ticketing arm of Zomato, has launched its first campaign, encouraging customers to discover the world of LIVE entertainment and experiences via the LIVE tab on the Zomato app.

The campaign comprises two digital films featuring the global music sensation Diljit Dosanjh and stand-up comic Rahul Dua who tease the audience with a sneak peek into their performance and urge them to book the full experience via Zomato Live.

In India, Diljit Dosanjh has become the face of several major brands, including Mario, Fila, Coca-Cola, and Simplii Financial.