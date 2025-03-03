Levi's onboards Diljit Dosanjh as global brand ambassador

Levi’s has named Diljit Dosanjh as its newest brand ambassador. He is the first Punjabi artist to join Levi’s growing network of creative talent. Levi’s collaborates with Diljit Dosanjh, recognising his cross-border influence and genre-spanning career. The partnership aligns with Levi’s long-standing association with self-expression.

Advertisment

The partnership highlights Levi’s menswear range, including New Loose and Relaxed fits, reflecting Diljit Dosanjh’s style.

“I’ve always admired Levi’s for the way it blends heritage with modern style," says Diljit Dosanjh. "Denim is more than just clothing to me—it’s a statement. Partnering with Levi’s feels like the perfect fit.”

Amisha Jain, managing director and SVP, South Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Non-EU at Levi Strauss & Co., adds, “Diljit Dosanjh perfectly embodies the progressive spirit of Levi’s. His phenomenal journey perfectly aligns with our brand’s spirit of empowering self-expression through music, fashion, and culture. Together, we’re set to create something truly iconic.”