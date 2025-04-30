Long-term potential of Q-comm platforms yet to be seen: GroupM's Ritika Taneja

India's e-retail media sector is undergoing robust and sustained expansion, driven by the accelerating adoption of e-commerce, digital transformation, and the rapid rise of quick commerce (Q-commerce) platforms that are changing the shopping experience for consumers.

Advertisment

According to a report by Bain & Company, high-frequency categories such as groceries, lifestyle, and general merchandise are spearheading this growth, expected to represent two-thirds of all dollars spent on e-retail by 2030. The report also notes that two-thirds of all e-grocery orders and 10% of total e-retail spending are expected to take place on quick commerce platforms.

afaqs! spoke with Ritika Taneja, head of e-commerce at GroupM India, to explore the emergence of Q-commerce in the country and the ways in which brands are adapting to this trend.

“Quick commerce is growing at an average of 30–50%, compared to 15–20% growth in traditional e-marketplaces,” says Taneja. “Overall, e-commerce is expanding at approximately 22% per year.”

She adds that post-COVID, Q-commerce has experienced remarkable growth, attracting the attention of marketers and brands. These platforms differentiate themselves from traditional marketplaces, especially due to their focus on specific product categories and consumer intent.

Advertiser’s new favourite medium

Although Q-commerce is quickly gaining traction, many platforms such as Zepto, BlinkIt, and Swiggy Instamart have yet to achieve profitability.

Consequently, they are progressively depending on advertising revenue to drive their financial growth. While their overall share of e-retail advertising remains modest at 20%, their expanding presence in cities throughout India suggests considerable potential for future growth.

GroupM’s TYNY 2025 report forecasts that Q-commerce will account for 15% of total e-commerce sales in India within the next decade. As e-commerce continues to expand, accounting for 18–20% of total retail, the importance of Q-commerce is set to increase correspondingly.

Taneja notes that while traditional e-marketplaces cater to planned purchases, Q-commerce thrives on consumer convenience, hyper-local availability, and swift delivery.

“These platforms have evolved into full-funnel marketing tools. In marketplaces, consumer decisions may or may not be influenced by advertising. But in Q-commerce, the consumer's purchase intent is already high,” she explains.

Photograph: (Ritika Taneja, head of e-commerce at GroupM India)

Categories

With the increased consumer intent on Q-commerce platforms, marketing investments are more likely to yield measurable business outcomes.

“Categories such as snacks, groceries, FMCG, beauty, and wellness are excelling on these platforms, as they align with the need for immediacy rather than pre-planned purchases." Ritika Taneja, head of e-commerce at GroupM India

Conversely, categories involving considered purchases—such as consumer durables and apparel—continue to rely on traditional marketplaces. Agile brands with strong category-product fit are now allocating 8–12% of their marketing spends to Q-commerce.

"Many brands in the beverage, snack, and grocery sectors are reallocating their budgets from traditional e-commerce marketplaces."

Challenges

The rapid growth of Q-commerce has resulted in fierce competition among brands for consumer attention and advertising opportunities, particularly noticeable during the festive season.

Despite offering access to high-intent audiences, Q-commerce platforms face several challenges. For instance, consumers often prioritise convenience and price over brand loyalty, which can make it difficult for advertisers to foster long-term relationships.

“Scalability remains a concern. Many platforms still operate within limited geographies and are less than six years old. Establishing credibility takes time. Additionally, competition from private labels—especially in staples like dry fruits and flour—poses a threat to established brands.”

Another challenge lies in catching consumer attention quickly. Since many purchases occur within five minutes of app use, discoverability and visibility of display ads become crucial.

“Success depends on having the right placement, content, and messaging—all within a narrow time frame,” she adds.

Evolving ad solutions and metrics

To address these issues, Q-commerce platforms are expanding their advertising teams and capabilities. Video ads, for instance, are increasingly gaining traction among users. All major platforms now offer a full-funnel experience, including demand-side platforms (DSP), search, and display ads.

“We’ve observed a shift in user behaviour,” Taneja reveals. “Browsing is on the rise, with a search-to-browse ratio of about 75:25. Display ads are now performing impressively, sometimes even better than search.”

She notes that brands are increasingly integrating retail media into their broader marketing strategies. Many are synchronising their TV or cricket ad campaigns with Q-commerce platforms to boost relevance and purchase intent. “This integration has improved conversion rates and brand building,” she adds.

Tactical agility is key

While return on investment remains a key metric, brands are also tracking share of search, discoverability, and long-term brand equity.

Taneja further adds that the quick commerce marketplace is still at a nascent stage. She says she expects the market to further evolve with several e-commerce brands entering the quick delivery space, such as Amazon Tez or Flipkart Minutes.

Taneja advises brands to treat Q-commerce advertising as a tactical tool within a comprehensive digital strategy. “Stay agile—constantly monitor platforms, competitors, and campaign performance. Our approach is cautious, rational, and adaptable,” she says.