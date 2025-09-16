Marico signs Fatima Sana Shaikh as brand ambassador for Kaya’s science-backed skincare range

Marico Limited has signed actor Fatima Sana Shaikh as brand ambassador for its Kaya skincare range, a portfolio of more than 75 products developed with dermatologists and tailored for Indian skin.

The appointment comes as Marico sharpens Kaya’s positioning around authenticity and science-led beauty. The brand, backed by over two decades of dermatological expertise, offers solutions spanning acne, pigmentation, sun protection, ageing, hair and body care.

Akash Banerji, EVP & Head – Beauty & Styling Digital Business, Marico, said: “Fatima brings confidence, relatability, and a progressive take on beauty—qualities that resonate deeply with our consumers. Skincare today feels overwhelming, with too many trends and too much advice. Kaya is about bringing ease back into the skincare journey, with solutions rooted in science and years of trust.”

Echoing this, Fatima Sana Shaikh added: “What I love about Kaya is that it cuts through the noise. Built on trust and backed by dermatologists, it gives you confidence to stop second-guessing and rely on what works. To me, that’s authentic beauty—powerful, lasting, and not trend-driven.”

Kaya’s portfolio includes over 75 science-based products across skincare, haircare, and body care, offering targeted solutions for acne, pigmentation, sun protection, ageing, and more. Marico manages the sales and marketing of Kaya products outside of Kaya clinics.