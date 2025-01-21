Maruti Suzuki’s Partho Banerjee on building communities & purpose

“Functionality needs to have a purpose,” said Partho Banerjee, head of sales and marketing at Maruti Suzuki, during a candid conversation at the India Digital Summit 2025. In a session moderated by Vivek Malhotra, Group CMO & COO at India Today Group, Banerjee shed light on the evolving marketing strategy for Nexa, the premium offering from Maruti Suzuki.

Banerjee emphasised that the Indian consumer remains deeply value-driven, with functionality often at the forefront of their purchasing decisions. However, he explained how Nexa has successfully bridged the gap between functionality and purpose, especially with their CNG car lineup, by reimagining their approach to connect on a deeper emotional level with customers.

“We have been in the CNG race for the past 40 years. Even in our earlier communication, CNG was a very tight functionality, while environment, and everything are good reasons; at the end of the day, it all comes down to the personal benefits for the consumer."

He said back then, there was no purpose other than saving costs. “There was no affinity or a likeability quotient toward the product.” However, he added that the Indian consumer today is "brave and understands sustainability”.

Drawing on global inspirations, Banerjee recounted his visit to the US, where Tesla owners shared a unified sense of pride in their contribution to the planet.

"I travelled to the US to meet some Tesla consumers. When I asked them what it meant to be a Tesla consumer, they responded, 'I am making my bit of contribution to the planet.' All the seven-eight consumers I spoke to, including the agency staff, had the same response to the question, 'Why Tesla?' I think Tesla has done a fantastic job.”

Banerjee further stated that the game for their CNG cars changed when they thought about making their consumers feel proud about their choices, instead of them feeling embarrassed about their low-cost choices.

He further emphasised the importance of building communities. “Campaigns come and go; however, if you develop communities, they start believing in you.”

Malhotra then asked how marketers can appeal to younger consumers while maintaining a balance between functionality and emotions. Banerjee responded, "Several key factors must be considered in any customer communication. Firstly, managing costs and maintaining progress are crucial. Syndicated strategies have revealed that 51% of Indian consumers value functionality; however, it's essential to align functionality with a clear purpose.”

“Marketers should address societal challenges and emphasise the significance of each customer in the market." He added that emotional connections and a shared purpose, in addition to product functionality, form the foundation of communities.

The automobile manufacturer is gearing up to showcase its new eBorn SUV, the eVITARA, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Speaking about the company’s outlook for the EV category, he said, “Currently, EVs contribute only 2.5% of total sales. While everyone is launching a product, we aim to create a robust ecosystem before entering the market. With eBorn, we aspire to create a community where everyone has a defined purpose and contributes to the collective goal. By fostering this sense of community and purpose, we can differentiate ourselves, achieve greater success, and effectively address the needs and aspirations of our customers.”