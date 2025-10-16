MMTC-PAMP partners with Blinkit for 10-minute gold and silver delivery this Diwali

In a move that blends tradition with technology, MMTC-PAMP, India’s only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)-accredited Good Delivery gold and silver refiner, has partnered with Blinkit to enable 10-minute delivery of its purest minted gold and silver products this Diwali and Dhanteras.

This marks MMTC-PAMP’s first-ever tie-up with a quick commerce platform, expanding its digital footprint and making precious metals more accessible to new-age, convenience-first consumers.

Pure gold, faster delivery

Through this partnership, shoppers can now order MMTC-PAMP’s 24K 999.9+ purity gold and silver offerings — including the 1g Lotus Gold Bar, 0.5g Lotus Gold Coin, and 10g Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin — and have them delivered to their doorstep within minutes.

Each delivery will follow MMTC-PAMP’s safety and purity protocols, featuring tamper-proof packaging, Assayer Certified Minted Cards, and open-box delivery for added transparency. Every coin or bar also carries a unique identification number and offers positive weight tolerance — ensuring that the product weighs more than what’s stated.

Bringing festive gold to Gen Z’s doorstep

Speaking about the collaboration, Samit Guha, Managing Director and CEO, MMTC-PAMP, said: “At MMTC-PAMP, it has been our constant endeavour to cater to the evolving needs and buying preferences of consumers. This partnership benefits shoppers who desire superior and culturally diverse 999.9+ purest gold and silver products, delivered within 10 minutes. With this move, we aim to expand our reach while strengthening relationships with existing customers.”

Adding to that, Kashish Vasishta, Deputy General Manager – Marketing, PR, New Product Development & E-commerce, MMTC-PAMP, noted: “Gold’s allure as a safe haven asset continues to grow, especially among young and tech-savvy investors who prefer quick delivery. This partnership provides a convenient and credible way to buy our purest minted products this festive season.”

Riding the quick-commerce wave

The collaboration arrives at a time when India’s quick-commerce sector is booming, with consumers increasingly turning to rapid-delivery platforms for everything from groceries to gifts and now, gold.

According to a CareEdge Ratings report, India’s quick-commerce orders have doubled to ₹64,000 crore in FY25 and are expected to reach ₹2 lakh crore by FY28.

MMTC-PAMP also confirmed it is finalising similar tie-ups with Swiggy Instamart to further scale availability across metros and Tier-1 cities.

Gold meets digital convenience

Every MMTC-PAMP product undergoes a rigorous purification process to ensure 999.9+ purity, meeting global standards set by the LBMA. The brand’s integration into quick commerce brings together two consumer priorities — trust and speed, especially during the festival season, when gold buying peaks as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune.

For Diwali 2025, MMTC-PAMP aims to redefine festive gifting, offering the purity of gold with the convenience of digital delivery.