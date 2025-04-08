More than a box: How fridges in India are cooling, sensing & learning

Envision this: As you enter your kitchen on a scorching summer day, your refrigerator offers a recipe tailored to the ingredients you already have on hand. It detects when your milk supply is dwindling, monitors your grocery consumption, and notifies you when there's a power outage—eliminating the uncertainty about the freshness of your food.

Beginning in the 1920s as a luxury item for colonial settlers, refrigerators in India have significantly evolved over the years. It was not until 1958, when Godrej and Boyce introduced the first Indian-made refrigerator, that the technology started to penetrate middle-class households.

Other homegrown players such as Allwyn and Kelvinator followed suit, bringing cooling appliances into more Indian kitchens. However, widespread adoption remained limited for several decades.

It wasn’t until the power supply situation began to improve in the early 2000s that refrigerator sales truly picked up, making them a common fixture in urban and semi-urban Indian homes.



For decades, iconic brands such as Kelvinator—known for its ‘Coolest One’ tagline and reliable penguin mascot—held a prominent place in the Indian psyche. For a considerable period, the humble fridge served only as a cooling box.

Today, it is an appliance enhanced by technology that listens, learns, and adapts.

What’s powering this shift?

The climate diversity of India, along with its unpredictable power supply and the cultural emphasis on fresh food storage, has influenced refrigerator innovation in distinctly Indian manners.

Cooling should be rapid, energy-efficient, and frequently capable of withstanding power outages.

Urban families seek intelligence and flexibility, whereas rural users emphasise durability and backup features.

This shift has resulted in innovations that integrate AI, smart sensors, and IoT with technologies aimed at addressing local challenges.

From budget to premium: A smart spread

Modern refrigerators in India offer a diverse selection, with basic single-door models beginning at Rs10,000 and premium French door units exceeding Rs 400,000. However, even the entry-level models available today significantly differ from those of the past.

Energy-saving inverter compressors, previously regarded as premium features, have become standard in budget-friendly models from Whirlpool, Godrej, and Haier.

Samsung’s Convertible 5-in-1 and LG’s ThinQ-enabled refrigerators enable users to modify modes, monitor energy consumption, and receive recipe suggestions via connected applications.

Whirlpool and LG have introduced AI-powered fridges that adapt to usage patterns by optimising temperature and energy consumption based on door openings and stored items.

Godrej’s Cooling Gel technology ensures that food remains frozen for up to 12 hours without electricity, proving to be invaluable in areas prone to frequent outages.

Brands such as IFB, Sharp, Voltas, Bluestar, and Lloyd fill store shelves with a range of standard and feature-rich options.

Global players such as Electrolux, LG, Samsung and Liebherr target high-end consumers who desire international sophistication with localised adaptations.

Global tech meets Indian kitchens

A comparative look at top brands shows how each is addressing India’s evolving expectations:

Samsung excels with its AI-driven SmartThings Home, Digital Inverter Compressors, and dual cooling systems.

LG’s Smart Inverter and Linear Cooling maintain freshness within a temperature range of 0.5°C.

Panasonic’s Ag Clean and Prime Fresh Freezing cater to health-conscious, premium consumers.

Whirlpool's IntelliSense AI and Microblock Technology address hygiene and temperature management.

Godrej seamlessly combines affordability with durability, featuring AI sensors, hoover insulation, and Nano Shield protection.

Haier’s Turbo Icing and 1-Hour Ice technology are ideal for India’s extended, hot summers.

Premium cooling is catching on

Although basic refrigerators continue to prevail in Indian households, there is a growing interest in premium technology.

A sales representative from a multi-brand appliance store in Delhi said that they have been observing a significant increase in young, tech-savvy buyers choosing Wi-Fi-enabled or AI-powered fridges, particularly in metro cities.

This trend illustrates the wider smart home movement; as Indians enhance their TVs, washing machines, and air conditioners, refrigerators logically follow as the next upgrade.

What’s next?

Convenience, sustainability, and intelligence will shape the future of refrigerators in India. Brands anticipate prioritising solar-compatible models, predictive maintenance, and enhanced personalisation through AI due to the increasing urgency of climate change and urban energy demands.

That time is not too far in the future when your refrigerator could automatically reorder groceries, track your calorie intake, or even collaborate with other smart kitchen devices to prepare meals—transforming it into the discreet, intelligent core of your connected home.

In India’s evolving kitchen, the fridge has transformed from a mere cold box into a smart companion.



