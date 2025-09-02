Motorola & Flipkart launch Swarovski-studded Brilliant Collection

Motorola and Flipkart launched The Brilliant Collection in collaboration with Swarovski at an event in New Delhi on September 1.

Advertisment

The showcase at Andaz Delhi by Hyatt featured Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes as the showstopper, along with creators and personalities including Revathi Pillai, Shivani Kalra, Vishnu Kaushal, Yuvraj Dua, Niswoman, Khushi Chawla, Shivaditya Bharjatiya and Taanya.

The collection includes the motorola razr 60 Swarovski Edition, which has 35 hand-set crystals on a quilted leather-inspired finish, and the moto buds LOOP Swarovski Edition, which feature Sound by Bose and spatial audio.

T. M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group, Motorola India, said, “By combining Swarovski’s timeless artistry with Motorola’s engineering, we’ve created devices that transform utility into wearable confidence. The motorola razr 60 and moto buds LOOP Swarovski Edition are a statement of individuality and a symbol of where fashion and technology converge.”

Shivam Ranjan, Director and Global Head of Brand, Motorola, said, “We design devices that belong in fashion conversations while delivering cutting edge technology. The Brilliant Collection is a bold step in that direction, bringing together elegance, craftsmanship, and advanced innovation.”

Smrithi, Vice President, Mobile Business, Flipkart, said, “This began as a seed at Flipkart to make fashion-forward technology real for India. With the Brilliant Collection, we are enabling customers to experience technology not only as performance but as a fashion statement. Flipkart makes this fashion-tech innovation accessible to audiences nationwide.”

Kanchan, Vice President, Mobile Business, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we envisioned and co-created this step because we recognise the growing demand for fashionable tech products in India. The Brilliant Collection captures the spirit of individuality and sophistication, blending Swarovski’s artistry with Motorola’s innovation. It’s a glimpse into the future of premium technology, where style and performance go hand in hand.”

The collection will be available exclusively on Flipkart. Sales open on September 11 at 7 pm, during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.