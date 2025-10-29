Myntra unveils GlamStream Fest, a new-age celebration where fashion meets music

Myntra is turning the runway into a festival ground. The brand has announced Myntra GlamStream Fest 2025, one of India’s first lifestyle and music festivals where fashion, beauty, and pop culture collide.

Set to take place on November 16 at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds, the event marks Myntra’s bold step into the world of large-scale cultural experiences. Tickets are now live on BookMyShow.

Headlining the debut edition is Himesh Reshammiya, whose signature high-energy performance will anchor the night. More artists are set to be revealed soon. Alongside the music, the festival will bring together top brands, creators, and celebrities — turning the venue into a style-first playground of beauty launches, curated collections, and interactive experiences.

Rooted in Myntra’s creator-driven DNA, GlamStream Fest evolves from the brand’s successful Creator Fest, expanding into a broader cultural platform designed for India’s fashion-forward Gen Z audience.

“What began as a creator-led celebration has now evolved into a large-scale cultural experience,” says Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra. “It’s where fashion, music, and beauty collide — a reflection of how India experiences style and self-expression today.”

With fashion, food, and live acts set against a vibrant backdrop, GlamStream Fest captures the global-meets-Indian spirit of creative freedom — a celebration best enjoyed with your BAE and BFF.