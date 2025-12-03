Netflix transforms India's metros, airports and streets nationwide for the stranger things final chapter

To mark the final chapter of one of its most enduring fan-favorite worlds, Netflix is taking India on one last strange adventure as Stranger Things Season 5 arrives.

Metro Takeovers Bring the Upside Down to Daily Commutes

A metro-led rollout sits at the center of the campaign. On Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, an entire train has been wrapped in Stranger Things visuals, turning routine commutes into a trip through the Upside Down. Mumbai’s Aqua Line adds motion to the experience with videos that merge real-world footage with the show’s eerie aesthetic, making it feel like Hawkins has quietly edged into city life.

The Upside Down Spills Into Public Spaces









Outside the metros, Mumbai and Delhi’s public spaces have been peppered with Stranger Things-inspired installations. Demogorgon-style benches stamped with the Hindi line “Oh Sit Bhai, Kuch Ajeeb Ho Raha Hai” invite people to literally sit with the weirdness.



AR billboards on the Delhi–Noida Expressway animate creatures as cars pass by, and Demogorgon-wrapped autos at Mumbai airport greet travelers with “Upside Down Chaloge?” The effect is a city-wide nod to the show’s final run—playful, atmospheric, and unmistakably Stranger Things.

Fans Make the Finale Their Own

Online, fans have turned the season’s arrival into a cultural moment. Some are posting mock prayer ceremonies for their favorite characters, others are making everyday-life reels set to the show’s soundtrack. It’s a wave of content that blends the strangeness of the series with local humor and rituals, turning the finale into a shared, participatory moment rather than just a release date.

Cross-Platform Collaborations Go Bigger

This season also comes with Netflix’s largest set of Stranger Things collaborations in India. With Swiggy Instamart, the brand has launched InstaStrange, a tongue-in-cheek “telekinesis-powered” shopping experience where users can seemingly order with their minds. A tie-up with Vi brings a limited-edition Stranger Things SIM kit to stores and malls, supported by wallet-friendly Netflix x Vi bundle plans aimed at making the finale more accessible.

Across social, partnerships, on-ground installations and fan culture, Netflix is giving the series a send-off that feels rooted in India’s own quirks and imagination—making the final chapter of Stranger Things feel less like a goodbye and more like a moment shared across cities.