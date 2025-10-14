NICMAR appoints Tonic Worldwide as integrated digital marketing partner

NICMAR (The National Institute of Construction Management and Research) has appointed Tonic Worldwide as its integrated digital marketing partner after a multi-agency pitch process.

As part of the mandate, Tonic Worldwide will handle social media, SEO, performance marketing, influencer collaborations, and offline creatives to strengthen NICMAR’s digital ecosystem. The partnership aims to enhance the institute’s online presence, build brand reputation, and drive student enrolments across its programs.

Headquartered in Pune with campuses in Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, NICMAR is a leading higher education institution specialising in construction management, real estate, infrastructure, and project management. The institute has built a strong reputation for academic excellence, industry-aligned courses, and a vast alumni network across top organisations in India and abroad.

Gaurav Bajpai, Director – Sales & Marketing, NICMAR, said: “As an institution that has been pioneering education in construction, real estate, and project management for over four decades, NICMAR is on a mission to further expand its reach and impact. With the evolving aspirations of students and industry demands, we believe Tonic Worldwide is the right partner to help us amplify our strengths, build deeper connections with our stakeholders, and reinforce our legacy of excellence.”

Sudish Balan, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Tonic Worldwide, added: “NICMAR, with its quality education, is producing top-notch industry-ready talent for the critical construction and infrastructure sectors. We aim to connect their academic excellence and vibrant campus culture with the student community in a meaningful and nuanced way, fortifying their reputation within India and internationally as the preferred destination for construction and project management education.”

The account will be managed out of Tonic Worldwide’s Mumbai office.