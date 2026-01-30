Nike to relaunch digital operations in India with Nykaa from February 2026

Nike is set to revamp its digital operations in India, announcing that beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa will take over Nike.com operations in the country starting February 2026, marking the global sportswear brand’s latest push to re-enter the Indian market.

The move is aimed at improving the online shopping experience through faster deliveries, simplified returns and curated product offerings tailored for Indian consumers.

As part of the transition, Nike said it will temporarily suspend access to Nike.com and the Nike App for a few hours on January 30 to facilitate system upgrades. Following the brief outage, the platform will relaunch with changes to services, membership access and product availability.

Under the new setup, customers in India will be offered free shipping on all orders and free exchanges on the same product purchased. Nike also plans to introduce quicker delivery timelines, promising two-day delivery in metro cities and up to four days in other regions.

The refreshed online store will continue to feature Nike’s portfolio of sports footwear, performance apparel and curated collections designed for the Indian market. However, some services will be discontinued as part of the overhaul. Nike confirmed that Nike By You customisation options and SNKRS Web will no longer be available in India.

Additionally, Nike Member logins on Nike.com and the Nike App will cease to function after the transition. Existing users will still be able to access the Nike Training Club and Nike Running Club apps, as login credentials for those platforms will remain unchanged.

Nike also said it is updating its Terms of Use, Terms of Sale and Privacy Policy in line with the changes, with revised policies to be published on the website after the relaunch.

Nike’s India journey

Nike made its entry into India in 1995 through an exclusive licensing agreement with SSIPL Retail (formerly Sierra Industrial Enterprise) as its initial authorized manufacturer and distributor. The brand began opening physical stores in 1998 but scaled back operations around 2016–2017, shutting roughly 35% of its outlets and reducing its partner network as part of a global restructuring, while continuing its e-commerce and select operations.

Cricket Sponsorship



From 2006 to 2020, Nike supplied kits for the Indian men’s cricket team, renewing its association in 2011 and 2016, which boosted its visibility in the Indian market.

Global Presence



Globally, Nike continues to be a top sportswear company, endorsing athletes and leagues across football, basketball, athletics, and other sports.