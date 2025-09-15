Nushrratt Bharuccha becomes the new face of Oshea Herbals

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been roped in as the new face of Oshea Herbals, a personal care brand positioned around herbal and nature-based formulations. The move comes as the brand looks to sharpen its connect with younger consumers while staying anchored in its “nature-led, science-backed” positioning.

Launched over a decade ago, Oshea Herbals offers more than 450 products across skincare, haircare, bath & body, and salon categories. The brand says its strength lies in combining herbal traditions with dermatological expertise — a mix that has helped it carve out a space in India’s crowded beauty market.

By bringing Bharuccha on board, Oshea is betting on her relatability and modern appeal to expand its reach. The actress, who has consistently balanced mainstream cinema with youth-centric roles, is expected to add visibility to the brand’s campaigns across television, digital and offline touchpoints.

Speaking about the association, Jeetendra Kumar Kundalia, CEO & Managing Director, Oshea Herbals, said, “At Oshea Herbals, our philosophy has always been simple: beauty should feel honest, safe, and close to nature. Nushrratt reflects this idea beautifully. She is modern, relatable, and inspires confidence in being real—qualities that mirror what Oshea stands for.”

Adding to this, Yash Kundalia, Co-Founder, noted, “Her energy and connect with today’s generation will help us tell the Oshea story in a way that inspires more people to choose beauty that feels natural, safe, and real.”

Expressing her excitement, Nushrratt Bharuccha said, “I’ve always admired how Oshea brings the power of nature into personal care. What resonates with me is their philosophy of keeping things simple and real, which makes this partnership feel genuine. For me, it’s not just about skincare—it’s about embracing who you are, and Oshea reflects that beautifully.”

The partnership will be rolled out through a 360-degree campaign spanning television, print, digital, and on-ground activations, with Nushrratt leading the brand’s new stories.