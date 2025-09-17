Nykaaland to debut in Delhi-NCR this November with beauty, music and masterclasses

After two editions in Mumbai that drew more than 40,000 attendees, Nykaaland will make its Delhi-NCR debut from November 7–9, 2025. The event, co-produced by Nykaa and BookMyShow Live, will take place at the NSIC Grounds in Okhla.

The festival will bring together over 60 Indian and international beauty brands, along with a mix of masterclasses and live music acts. International names including YSL Beauty, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, Rabanne and Carolina Herrera will showcase alongside Korean labels like Laneige, Innisfree, TIRTIR and Beauty of Joseon, and Indian brands such as Kay Beauty, RENÉE Cosmetics, Minimalist and Simply Nam.

Masterclasses will feature industry figures including Namrata Soni, Daniel Bauer, Meera Sakhrani, and Mehak Oberoi, offering sessions on bridal, red-carpet and everyday looks.





On the music stage, Prateek Kuhad, Jonita Gandhi, and Panjabi MC will headline, joined by acts such as DJ MoCity, Dynamite Disco Club Soundsystem, Nida, Gini and Dot.

Tickets for the festival are now available via BookMyShow, with options ranging from single-day passes to full three-day access.

The Delhi edition marks the third outing for Nykaaland, which has positioned itself at the intersection of beauty, fashion, and live entertainment in India.