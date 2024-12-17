Ola to offer pan India F&B services & groceries on ONDC soon

Ola will go pan-India soon on the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in the food and beverage (F&B) category, says ONDC MD and CEO, T Koshy. Ola has also entered the groceries segment on ONDC and will join other sectors soon. Currently, customers can only order food and beverages on ONDC through the Ola app.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Uber is also expected to launch its intercity transit and bus services on the platform, according to a report from ET. Ola which also offers logistics-as-a-service on ONDC is also expected to launch a warehouse service, said the executive.



Protean integrates ONDC-powered e-commerce on Waves OTT platform

The ONDC is a public initiative launched by the Government of India aimed at transforming the digital commerce landscape. It seeks to create a decentralised, open e-commerce model that empowers small businesses and local vendors, enabling them to compete with larger platforms.

The platform recently released a white paper titled 'Driving Digital Inclusion—Open Network and New Business Models in Mobility Apps'. The paper highlights the limitations of existing ride-hailing services, including low earnings for drivers and inadequate service quality for customers.

This document also outlines the potential economic impact of implementing open network models in India's mobility sector, projecting an annual economic boost of between Rs.51,000 crore and Rs.67,000 crore. It emphasises that these models could increase driver incomes by approximately 30%, translating to an annual income rise of Rs.1.36 lakh.

However, the platform will charge a transaction fee of Rs. 1.50 per order for orders valued at Rs. 250 or more starting January 1, 2025. The fee will be paid by the sellers on the platform, including logistics service providers, lenders, insurance providers, and mutual funds. The fee is intended to ensure financial sustainability for the non-profit network

Zupee Enters into Strategic Partnership with ONDC