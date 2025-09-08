OYO rebrands parent entity Oravel Stays to Prism ahead of IPO

IPO-bound OYO has rebranded its parent company, Oravel Stays, as Prism, a move aimed at unifying its diverse businesses under a single umbrella identity. The global travel tech platform said the new name will help consolidate its various brands and streamline communication.

The announcement was made in a letter to shareholders, accessed by PTI, where OYO founder and Chairman of the Board, Ritesh Agarwal, revealed the launch of Prism Life (shortened to Prism) as the company’s new corporate identity.

“Prism will serve as the umbrella for all our diverse businesses, helping us work more efficiently and clearly communicate who we are. It will tie together our different brands without losing what makes each one unique,” Agarwal said in the letter.

The rebranding comes at a crucial juncture as the hospitality major gears up for its much-anticipated IPO.