Protein: The latest obsession for consumer-facing brands

From powders and shakes to popcorn and kulfis, protein is no longer just for gym-goers. It has officially entered the mainstream, and consumer-facing brands are racing to make it a star ingredient.

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Khloé Kardashian recently launched Khloud Protein Popcorn, a protein-enriched snack powered by a proprietary ‘Khloud Dust’ blend made of milk protein isolate and seasonings.

It’s just the latest example of how brands are tapping into the growing consumer appetite for high-protein offerings.

Why the hype?

A combination of rising health consciousness, a shift toward functional foods, and evolving dietary preferences has pushed protein into the spotlight. In India, multiple studies show that a significant majority of the population falls short of meeting the recommended daily protein intake.

This gap has triggered a wave of innovation as brands look beyond traditional protein powders to develop more exciting, accessible formats.

Once primarily the domain of fitness buffs who hit the gym, protein is now being repositioned for everyone, from busy professionals and growing children to ageing adults and snack enthusiasts.

From indulgent flavours to on-the-go formats and everyday staples with an added protein punch, brands are getting more innovative than ever.

Brand innovations

Here’s how some of India’s leading and emerging brands are flexing their protein muscles:

Mother Dairy — ProMilk: A high-protein milk variant offering 40 grams of protein per litre—about 30% more than regular milk. Fortified with vitamins A and D, it contains 4% fat. While the current offering is plain, the brand is planning to expand the Pro range with protein-rich curd, paneer, and possibly flavoured options.





SuperYou – Protein wafer bar: Co-founded by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and entrepreneur Nikunj Biyani, SuperYou offers India’s first protein wafer bar. Each bar packs 10 grams of protein, three grams of fibre, and zero added sugar, making it nutritious and indulgent.





Amul – Protein kulfi: Amul’s innovative kulfi delivers 10 grams of protein per 60-gram serving, with just 57 calories. It’s lactose-free, probiotic, and contains no added sugar—proving that desserts can be functional too.



Amul – Super milk & more: Not stopping at desserts, Amul also launched Super Milk, with 35 grams of protein per glass. The brand continues to build its protein portfolio with enriched versions of lassi, buttermilk, and the new Protein-rich Amul Kool line.

With consumers prioritising health without compromising taste or convenience, we can expect even more inventive formats from consumer brands.