Ralph Lauren Fragrances names Jasprit Bumrah as the face of Polo 67 in India

Ralph Lauren Fragrances has announced Jasprit Bumrah as the new ambassador for its latest scent, Polo 67, marking the brand’s first India-focused collaboration with one of cricket’s most admired athletes. The campaign celebrates the power of determination and discipline — traits that define both the bowler’s career and the brand’s ethos of timeless confidence.

“Jasprit’s journey of perseverance and discipline, and his role as an inspiration to millions, make him the ideal partner to represent Polo 67,” said Charles-Alexandre Boczmak, General Manager, L’Oréal International Distribution SAPMENA. “His persona perfectly reflects the timeless yet vibrant and contemporary vision that Ralph Lauren Fragrances embodies.”

Bumrah, known for redefining fast bowling with precision and poise, said the collaboration felt natural. “Ralph Lauren has always symbolized timeless elegance and authentic individuality. It’s an honor to collaborate with them on a fragrance campaign centered around designing your dreams through determination and grit — a message that truly resonates with me in my career and life,” he said.

The Polo 67 Eau de Parfum, crafted by perfumer Marie Salamagne, brings an athletic, modern spirit to Ralph Lauren’s fragrance family. Described as a warm woody scent layered with pineapple, cedarwood, and benzoin, it’s positioned as a fragrance for men “at the top of their game.”

With Bumrah fronting the campaign, Ralph Lauren Fragrances extends its narrative of timeless elegance into the world of contemporary sport — where focus, resilience, and individuality define modern masculinity.