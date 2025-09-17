Rannvijay Singha joins Blyp as brand ambassador

Blyp, a hyper-local valet and smart parking platform, has announced Rannvijay Singha as its official brand ambassador. This collaboration is part of Blyp’s ongoing efforts to enhance its brand presence and connect with a broader audience as it enters a new phase of growth with a refreshed identity and vision.

Previously known as ParkMate, Blyp is a smart parking solution provider. The company offers a range of services including AI-powered parking systems, digital valet services, secure residential parking, and corporate parking subscriptions. The platform aims to simplify urban mobility through technology, ensuring faster, safer, and more efficient parking experiences.

Rannvijay Singha, known for his strong youth appeal and association with the automobile sector, will feature in Blyp’s upcoming campaigns, which will spotlight the company’s new product offerings. His alignment with Blyp’s values of trust, reliability, and innovation is expected to support the brand’s outreach across urban centers and Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Dhananjaya Bharadwaj, said: "We are delighted to have Rannvijay join blyp as our brand ambassador. Rannvijay has been a youth icon since my formative years. I have always been his big fan. His persona of being the reliable, strong willed and trustworthy big bro and his background as a automobile lover fit him the best as the face of blyp. His relatability, authenticity, and strong connection with urban, tier-ii and iii town audiences alike, perfectly align with our mission to redefine parking and mobility in India."



Abhimanyu Singh, added: “Rannvijay has inspired me personally since my school days. His connection with automobiles and his ability to influence millions make him the perfect face for blyp. With Rannvijay on board, Blyp is set to define a new narrative in urban mobility, shifting users away from outdated parking systems to a more seamless and magical experience. It’s not just about parking anymore. It’s about making the smart move with blyp."



Commenting on the partnership, Rannvijay Singha said: "I am excited to partner with blyp, a brand that is solving one of the biggest challenges of urban living—parking. Their vision of making the process seamless and digital resonates strongly with me, and I look forward to being part of this journey to make mobility smarter for everyone."