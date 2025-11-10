ReBid brings automation to ad creation with new AI Creative Studio

ReBid has introduced its in-house AI Creative Studio, a solution that enables brands to create ad visuals, videos, and social media content powered by artificial intelligence. The new platform integrates with ReBid’s Connected Data Platform and Ad Optimisation Engine, turning creative production into a data-driven process that optimises engagement and ROI in real time.

The launch is part of ReBid’s broader strategy to expand its AI ecosystem, combining automation with human creativity. The studio is designed to help marketers produce personalised content quickly while maintaining brand consistency and performance accuracy.

Speaking about the launch, Rajiv Dingra, founder & CEO of ReBid, said: “Marketers today are under pressure to produce high-quality content at the speed of media. Our AI Creative Studio bridges that gap — helping brands generate contextual, personalised ad creatives instantly while maintaining brand consistency and performance intelligence.”

ReBid has appointed Arnab Karmakar as head of creative AI to lead the new division. With over a decade of experience in creative strategy and brand planning at agencies like FCB Kinnect, WATConsult, and Digitas, Karmakar will oversee the integration of AI and creative storytelling.

“AI in marketing cannot stop at optimisation — it must inspire creation,” added Dingra. “ReBid’s AI Creative Studio is designed to make creativity measurable and performance intelligent, enabling brands to go from idea to execution in minutes.”

The studio has already supported campaigns for brands such as Xiaomi, Shriram Life, Zivame, Geojit, Domino’s, Axis Securities, and Piramal Healthcare, showing its potential to deliver scale and personalisation.