Reliance Q2 FY25: Revenue at Rs 258,027 Cr, EBITDA Falls to Rs 43,934 Cr

Reliance Industries has announced its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, showcasing a robust performance across its segments. The company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 258,027 crores (approximately $30.8 billion), reflecting a marginal increase from Rs 255,996 crores in the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of operational efficiency, Reliance Industries achieved a quarterly EBITDA of Rs 43,934 crores ($5.2 billion), although this represents a slight decline compared to the previous quarter. Notably, the profit after tax for Jio Platforms reached a record Rs 6,536 crores, while Reliance Retail reported a profit after tax of Rs 2,935 crores, underscoring the strength of its retail operations.

The company’s performance was bolstered by significant growth in its digital and retail segments, with Jio Platforms continuing to expand its customer base and enhance service offerings. Reliance Retail also demonstrated impressive growth, driven by an increase in footfalls and a growing registered customer base, which now stands at 327 million.

This strong financial performance highlights Reliance Industries' strategic focus on scaling its digital and retail businesses, positioning the company for continued growth in the competitive market landscape.