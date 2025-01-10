Restaurant body opposes Zomato and Swiggy's instant food delivery model

Restaurant body National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) is protesting against Swiggy and Zomato's new 10-minute food delivery service.

Swiggy and Zomato, India's biggest food delivery platforms recently launched their instant food delivery platforms called Bistro and Snacc respectively. Both the platforms promise the consumers food delivery in under 10 minutes.

An ET report states that according to the restaurant body, these platforms mask the restaurants from knowing their consumers directly.

"They have access to all our data, which they don't share with us. For us there is complete comsumer masking. We have no reason to believe that they are not migrating our consumers to the products they sell as private labels on their apps. Whether it's data from a tea brand, biryani or momo," says Sagar Dariyani, president of NRAI.

The NRAI has earlier also accused the food-delivery platforms of malpractices and has an ongoing dispute in the court.

Daryani has urged these platforms to instead work together with the restaurants for mutual growth.

"Quick commerce in food is here to stay, grow and add zing. People want convenience and this gives an edge to the restaurants who can adapt to it."

He added that as long as these platforms are enabling the restaurant partners to also grow quick. They are okay with it.