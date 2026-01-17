Samantha Ruth Prabhu launches activewear brand Mile Collective

Actor and wellness advocate Samantha Ruth Prabhu has launched Mile Collective, a new-age activewear and lifestyle brand focused on comfort-first, everyday clothing. The label is co-founded by Harshita Motaparthi and Pravishta Nadella, and builds on the philosophy that clothing should feel good on the body, whether worn for movement, travel or rest.

Designed specifically for Indian bodies and climates, Mile Collective positions itself between activewear and daily essentials. The brand focuses on soft, breathable fabrics, intuitive fits and easy silhouettes that transition seamlessly from workouts to lounging and everyday wear.

Mile Collective marks the evolution of Mile Active, which was originally launched in 2023 by Harshita Motaparthi with a small range of four products. As the brand grew, Pravishta Nadella joined as co-founder to help shape a broader vision, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu came on board drawn by the brand’s emphasis on wellness, balance and intentional living.

“Mile was never about pushing harder. It was about creating pieces that feel good to live in,” Motaparthi said, adding that Mile Collective extends this philosophy into a more lifestyle-led direction.

Prabhu said the brand reflects her own approach to movement and wellness. She described the clothing as pieces she reaches for daily, combining comfort, ease and understated design.

The brand debuts with its first collection, OnTheGo, which captures women moving naturally through their day. The launch campaign underscores Mile Collective’s core idea: clothing that keeps pace with everyday life without demanding compromise.