Serving Hallyu with Fries: How McDonald's stays on your taste buds & mind

McDonald’s has recently tapped into the global interest in Korean culture by introducing a Korean-inspired menu as part of its annual international cuisine offering in India. This move reflects the increasing popularity of K-culture in the country, including music, beauty, and food.

The ‘Korean Wave’ (Hallyu) has consistently gained popularity worldwide, propelled by cultural phenomena such as the viral hit song ‘Gangnam Style’, the growing popularity of K-pop band such as BTS and Blackpink, K-dramas, and the global expansion of K-beauty products.

The K-trend has gained significant prominence in India over the past few years. Korean cuisine, recognised for its bold and garlicky flavours, rich in ingredients such as gochujang (fermented chili paste), kimchi (fermented vegetables), and sesame oil, has found a growing audience in India, prompting McDonald’s to introduce localised versions of Korean dishes. These include Korean McAloo Tikki, Korean McChicken Burgers, Shake Shake Fries and Chicken Nuggets with Korean seasoning and Shake Shake Chicken Wings (available exclusively in South India).

A refreshing Yuzu drink is also available, inspired by the popular Southeast Asian citrus fruit and paired with Sprite.

Strategic timing and market response

While other brands, such as KFC, introduced Korean-inspired offerings years ago, why has McDonald’s India entered the space now?

Arvind RP, CMO of McDonald’s India (West & South), says that the K-food trend is still relatively new in India and rapidly gaining momentum.

Unlike fleeting trends, broader culinary movements, such as Korean cuisine, are likely to have lasting appeal in India’s diverse food landscape. Arvind RP, CMO of McDonald’s India (West & South)

In the past, McDonald's has demonstrated its ability to successfully introduce global flavours to Indian consumers. Their Piri Piri fries, initially introduced as a limited-time offering in 2013, became a permanent menu item as a result of consumer demand.

Similarly, the BTS Meal, a special menu collaboration with the globally popular K-pop band BTS, saw tremendous success, reaffirming the mainstream appeal of Korean cuisine in India.

“The K-menu follows our tradition of offering well-researched selections that resonate with Indian consumers,” says RP.

This offering, too, is currently limited to a duration of two-three months; however, significant consumer interest may result in certain items becoming permanent additions to the menu.

Arvind RP, CMO of McDonald’s India (West & South)

Marketing strategies: IPL and influencer engagement

To maximise the impact of the K-menu launch, McDonald’s is leveraging high-visibility marketing campaigns. The upcoming advertising initiative is designed to capture the essence of K-dramas, incorporating emotional storytelling and fun, engaging visuals to attract consumers.

The brand also plans to capitalise on the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for cricket-themed promotions and interactive engagement opportunities through games to create a more immersive consumer experience.

A large-scale influencer strategy will also be implemented, concentrating on key influencers who specialise in food and Korean cuisine. This strategy seeks to deepen consumer engagement and improve brand visibility.

Pricing and accessibility

One of the attractive features of McDonald's new offerings is their affordability. The menu begins at only Rs. 69, ensuring it is accessible to a diverse audience. For example:

Korean McAloo Tikki: Rs 69

McEgg: Rs 69

Yuzu: Rs 89

Although K-culture enjoys significant popularity in India’s metropolitan areas, McDonald's plans to bring these flavours to smaller towns, thereby expanding the accessibility of Korean cuisine to a wider range of demographics.

According to the CMO of McDonald’s India (West & South), this initiative is not just about introducing new flavours; it’s a strategic marketing effort aimed at driving business growth and keeping the almost 30-year-old brand fresh in consumers' minds.