Shraddha Kapoor, Q-comm & science: Neutrogena’s winning formula for India’s skincare market

Neutrogena, a globally recognised legacy skincare brand, entered the Indian market in 2009 under Johnson & Johnson, launching with a portfolio of 22 products. In 2023, the brand transitioned to Kenvue after the spin-off of Johnson & Johnson’s consumer health division into an independent entity. This shift allowed Kenvue to focus solely on consumer health products, including both Neutrogena and Clean & Clear.

Neutrogena has recently undergone a strategic transformation. The brand, recognised for its flagship products such as Ultra Sheer Sunscreen and Hydro Boost, is now repositioning itself to navigate India's fragmented and highly competitive skincare market more effectively.

Navigating the crowded market

The skincare market in India was valued at around Rs. 75,456 crore in 2024, according to a report by IMARC Group. This market stands out as one of the most competitive and fragmented in the country, with established players such as Hindustan Unilever and P&G holding more than 50% of the market share. In recent years, rise in direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands—such as Dot & Key, Plum, Minimalist (now part of HUL), and The Derma Co—has heightened competition, challenging long-standing hierarchies in the category.

Neutrogena is adopting a new strategy in response. The new brand philosophy, “Beauty to a Science,” aims to clarify the confusion and mistrust that consumers experience in an oversaturated and frequently contradictory skincare market.

“In today’s world, there’s an overflow of information. Consumers are bombarded with conflicting messages. Everybody has a point of view, and not all claims are easily verifiable. There’s also an issue of trust,” says Manoj Gadgil, business unit head of essential and skin health & beauty, and VP of marketing at Kenvue.

He notes that India has become the fourth-largest beauty market in the world, driven by the second-largest smartphone population, a youthful demographic, and increasing disposable incomes.

Despite stiff competition, Gadgil believes Neutrogena holds a distinct edge.

“What Neutrogena brings to the table is our deep-rooted science and understanding of skin. We don’t just understand ingredients; we understand how best to formulate them.”

Celebrity endorsement and digital strategy

In line with its brand refresh, Neutrogena has named Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. An advertising campaign featuring Kapoor is scheduled to launch shortly, with the goal of strengthening the brand’s scientific and accessible identity.

Gadgil emphasises that Neutrogena's media and marketing investments will be primarily focused on digital platforms and influencer partnerships, reflecting the changing consumer behaviour, particularly observed in the skin-care market.

Market positioning

Neutrogena maintains its status as a dermatologist-recommended, science-based skincare brand. This positioning enables the brand to capture a more premium segment in the Indian market, distinguishing it from mass-market skincare competitors.

“Neutrogena is a dermatologist-recommended brand that meets a multitude of consumer needs. It's not designed for any niche consumer type." Manoj Gadgil, business unit head of essential and skin health & beauty, and VP of marketing at Kenvue

He adds that the new approach establishes Neutrogena as a science-driven brand with assured results, rather than merely a follower of trends. He notes that the skin-care category appears to be fixated on ‘ingredients’ such as avocado, rice water, or coffee; however, these often represent fleeting trends.

According to him, Neutrogena adopts a discerning, evidence-based approach, prioritising proven results over fleeting trends.

Retail and distribution strategy

Gadgil notes that Neutrogena has a robust presence in various retail channels, including drugstores, supermarkets, e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Nykaa, as well as dermatology clinics, which reinforces its reputation as a premium yet widely accessible brand.

“We work very closely with dermatologists and participate in retail environments where we can bring to life our science, heritage, and product efficacy,” Gadgil says.

In addition, the brand is expanding its presence across q-commerce platforms, aligning with changing consumer expectations around convenience and rapid delivery.