Shubman Gill joins Allana’s Bowlers brand to promote dog nutrition in India

Allana Pet Solutions (APS), the pet food division of Allana Consumer Products (ACPL), has appointed Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as the brand ambassador for Bowlers, its dog nutrition brand.

The association aims to encourage pet parents to make informed choices about nutrition and ensure access to trusted, affordable, science-backed food across India. As one of the young leaders in Indian cricket, Gill reflects performance, discipline, and excellence qualities Bowlers associates with its brand philosophy of balanced nutrition for dogs.

Nitin Kulkarni, said:"Our partnership with Shubman Gill represents a strategic milestone in Bowlers’ journey to disrupt India’s rapidly growing pet food market. With pet ownership increasing across the country, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, there is a significant opportunity to drive adoption of premium, science-backed dog nutrition. Shubman’s influence among the youth and aspirational pet parents aligns seamlessly with our goal of making world-class nutrition accessible and establishing Bowlers as a trusted brand.”

Bowlers have positioned themselves around the humanisation of pets, reflecting them as family members. Shubman Gill represents performance and commitment in this new role. According to Kulkarni, the collaboration will help educate pet owners on complete and balanced nutrition, build engagement through campaigns and activations, and strengthen Bowlers’ long-term growth in urban and emerging markets.

Bowlers has previously created digital campaigns like #TasteThatMakesYourDogFly on Instagram, which received strong online participation. With Gill, the brand will now expand through digital initiatives, regional outreach, and consumer activations to reinforce its commitment to affordable, science-backed nutrition.

The Bowlers portfolio includes dry and wet food for puppies, adults, and large breeds, as well as jerky treats and meat bars for training and rewards. This association signals a new phase for Bowlers, focused on scaling nationwide reach and deepening trust among pet parents.

APS also offers Purrfeto, a cat nutrition brand. Both Bowlers and Purrfeto are backed by Asia’s largest PLC-automated pet food plant in Zaheerabad, Telangana, giving APS control from sourcing to packaging. With R&D-led formulations developed alongside veterinary nutritionists, its products are tailored for India’s climate and evolving pet needs. The segment recently crossed the Rs 200 crore revenue milestone, strengthening its domestic presence and global reach.